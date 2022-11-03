Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT"), Canada's leading global diversified healthcare real estate investment trust, announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, on November 14, 2022, after markets close.

A conference call will be held on November 15, 2022, at 10:00 am (EST). Participating on the call will be members of the REIT's senior management team.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 416-764-8609 or 1 (888) 390-0605. The conference ID is 73323698#. A recording of this call will be made available from November 15, 2022, through November 22, 2022, by dialing 416-764-8677 or 1 (888) 390-0541. The reservation number is 323698#.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest is a global real estate investor and asset manager focused on properties and partnerships at the intersection of healthcare, knowledge, and research. Founded in 2004 and publicly traded since 2010, NorthWest (TSX: NWH.UN) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates a $10 billion portfolio of 232 high-quality healthcare properties across Canada, the United States, Brazil, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. With almost 300 professionals globally, operating in 7 countries, NorthWest brings a global view, local execution capabilities, and a long-term ownership strategy which allows it to serve as a real estate partner of choice to leading healthcare operators around the world.

