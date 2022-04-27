NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT"), Canada's leading global diversified healthcare real estate investment trust, announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2022 financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2022 on May 12, 2022, after markets close.

A conference call will be held on May 13, 2022, at 10:00 am (EST). Participating on the call will be members of the REIT's senior management team.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 416-764-8609 or 1 (888) 390-0605. The conference ID is 68858023#. A recording of this call will be made available from May 13, 2022, through May 20, 2022, by dialing 416-764-8677 or 1 (888) 390-0541. The reservation number is 858023#.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest is a global real estate investor and asset manager focused on properties and partnerships at the intersection of healthcare, knowledge and research. Founded in 2004 and publicly traded since 2010, NorthWest (TSX: NWH.UN) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates a $10 billion portfolio of 224 high quality healthcare properties across Canada, the United States, Brazil, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. With more than 300 professionals globally, operating in 7 countries, NorthWest brings a global view, local execution capabilities, and a long-term ownership strategy which allows it to serve as a real estate partner of choice to leading healthcare operators around the world.

