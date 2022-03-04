U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,058.95
    -3,163.81 (-7.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NWHUF

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021 on March 14, 2022, after markets close.

A conference call will be held on March 15, 2022, at 10:00 am (EST). Participating on the call will be members of the REIT's senior management team.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 416-764-8609 or toll-free 1 (888) 390-0605, conference ID# 31089610. A recording of this call will be made available March 15, 2022, beginning at 12:30 pm (ET) through to March 22, 2022. To access the recording, please call 1 (888) 390-0541 or (416) 764-8677 and use the reservation number 089610#.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 192 income-producing properties and 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 250 professionals across nine offices in seven countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c4547.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Palantir: New Contracts Don’t Alter the Bear Case, Says Analyst

    On February 23, Palantir (PLTR) retweeted a piece by defense media outlet Defense Daily that recounted how the Army’s Intelligence Systems and Analytics office granted Palantir a $34 million task order for CD-2 (Capability Drop 2) earlier in the month. Recall, in October, the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics had chosen the company to deliver the Army’s Intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation for the Capability Drop 2 program. In tandem with services fo

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • Tesla May Have a Path to a $4 Trillion Market Value. Here’s Why.

    Tesla investor Gary Black tweeted out some interesting math Friday, laying out a case for the market cap of the electric-vehicle giant to climb to $4 trillion from less than $1 trillion today.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in this brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • C3.ai Shares Tumble as Deutsche Bank Tells Investors to Sell the Stock

    C3.ai shares are taking a beating Friday, pressured by a negative research note from Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville, who cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a new price target of $18, down from $36. A provider of artificial intelligence software applications for enterprise customers, C3.ai (ticker: AI) posted financial results earlier this week that were generally well received. For the January quarter, the company posted revenue of $69.8 million, up 42% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s outlook range of $66 million to $68 million, and the Street consensus projection for $66.8 million.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Why Kroger Stock Was Up More Than 25% This Week

    Week to date, shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) were trading up 25.7% as of 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The grocery chain delivered better-than-expected earnings results earlier this week and offered a positive outlook for more growth in 2022. "Kroger remains the No. 1 retailer in many exciting areas, such as specialty cheese, sushi, and floral," CEO Rodney McMullen said during the earnings call.

  • Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday

    A hacker group's deadline appears to have come and gone without any response from the company, although it doesn't necessarily matter.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee Shows It Can Take on Starbucks, Dunkin'

    Just when many thought Americans' appetite for coffee could not sustain any more competition, a new front-runner comes along and takes the market by storm. In its first year after going public, wildly popular Dutch Bros has opened 98 stores, saw revenue jump 56% to $140 million and tapped three new markets in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. The coffee chain also has a massive and very dedicated fanbase — entire Reddit boards rank different drinks, along with coffee, the chain sells everything from energy drinks to lemonade and hot chocolate.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.