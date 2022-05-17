U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.03
    +1.63 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    +0.0167 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4210
    +0.3680 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,396.94
    +380.90 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT Announces Election of Trustees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NWHUF

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ -NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2022 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Mandy Abramsohn

105,959,481

99.30%

743,750

0.70%

Robert Baron

99,738,228

93.47%

6,965,003

6.53%

Stephani Kingsmill

78,614,192

73.68%

28,089,039

26.32%

Dale Klein

102,714,143

96.26%

3,989,088

3.74%

David Klein

105,402,230

98.78%

1,301,001

1.22%

Brian Petersen

105,979,650

99.32%

723,581

0.68%


Pursuant to the REIT's Declaration of Trust, NorthWest Value Partners Inc. ("NWVP") had the right to appoint two trustees at the Meeting. NWVP appointed Paul Dalla Lana and Bernard Crotty as trustees at the Meeting.

The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2004 and publicly traded since 2010, NorthWest is a global real estate investor and asset manager focused on properties and partnerships at the intersection of healthcare, knowledge and research. NorthWest provides investors with access to a portfolio of 229 high-quality healthcare properties across Canada, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. With more than 300 professionals globally, operating in 7 countries, NorthWest brings a global view, local execution capabilities, and a long-term ownership strategy which allows it to serve as a real estate partner of choice to leading healthcare operators around the world.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c0899.html

Recommended Stories

  • Any Reason To Buy Canopy Growth After More Job Cuts?

    Canopy Growth has said it had established new senior roles to be held by former higher-ups at Constellation Brands. Is CGC stock a buy now?

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Nasdaq leads gains into market close, Walmart stock plunges in worst day since 1987

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the market and sector gains heading into the closing bell, as well as tech and semiconductor stocks, retailers, and the commodity price actions surrounding crude oil and metals.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) charged sharply higher Tuesday, gaining as much as 17.2%. The catalyst that sent the e-commerce and digital entertainment specialist higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was much better than expected. For the first quarter, Sea Limited generated revenue of $92 billion, up an impressive 64% year over year.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Why Okta Stock Was Down 7% Today

    Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shareholders lost ground to the market on Monday, with the stock down by 8.3%, compared to a 0.4% decline in the S&P 500 and a 1.2% dip in the tech-focused Nasdaq index. The session's decline continued a trend for Okta and many of its peers in the cloud and software services niches. Okta's peer Palo Alto Networks will report its latest earnings results in just a few days, and there are concerns about weaker profits ahead for its business in an era of rising interest rates and a slowing economic expansion.