Northwest Heating Plumbing & AC Is Offering Heating and Plumbing Services in the Quad Cities Area

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC
·4 min read

Davenport, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC is offering solutions to home furnace problems for Quad Cities area homeowners. The company is urging customers to schedule an appointment if their home’s heating solution is not able to keep up with the cold weather outside.

There can be several indications that a home’s furnace is working improperly or, worse, might be on its last legs if it is an older property. Unusually hot and cold areas around the home can mean a lack of circulation and airflow. Poor air quality that makes the room feel stuffy could be an indication of clogged filters.

Furnace install and repair
Furnace install and repair

Thermostats can also fail to accurately reflect the temperature of the home. Faulty pilot lights can prevent the home’s furnace from igniting at all. Finally, high energy bills may signal that the furnace is not operating at maximum efficiency or there are leaks in the ductwork leading to wasted energy.

The spokesperson for Northwest offers advice to homeowners facing such issues by saying, “The best way to ensure your home’s furnace and heating system is working optimally is just to be aware. If there is a variance in temperatures in different rooms or your energy bills have shot up unexpectedly, have your home’s heating inspected by the experts. You will not only have a pleasant time in the winter but you will also save money in the long term by avoiding a complete replacement and using less power.”

The Quad Cities area HVAC services provider covers all home heating needs including furnace repair and installation, annual heating system check, humidifier installation, boiler repair and installation, geothermal systems, steam heat, hot water heat, mini-splits (ductless), high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, zoning, and more.

The crew of experienced heating and cooling technicians at Northwest can work with home HVAC solutions of all makes and models. Regardless of the type of heater or furnace, such as oil, gas, propane, electric, geothermal, and more, the company can install, repair, or replace it.

Northwest also offers customers the benefit of signing a maintenance agreement. With regular preventative maintenance, homeowners don’t have to worry about their home’s heating or cooling ever breaking down. The company’s furnace preventative maintenance plan for 1 furnace costs $99 per year and includes an annual system check.

For Quad Cities area homeowners who need additional assistance, Northwest offers affordable financing options through its partner, GreenSky. The application review process is fast and can be completed online. After approval, customers have 4 months to use their shopping pass.

The company also runs monthly promotions that offer discounts on its services. For March 2023, the Deal Of The Month is a combo heating and cooling annual service partner agreement that includes furnace and AC checking for just $198 + tax.

Northwest also provides a range of plumbing services including water heater repair and installation, drain cleaning, sewer repair, camera inspection, shower drain repair, toilet repair and replacement, fixture replacements, sink repair, sump pump repair and replacement, battery backup systems, on-demand (tankless) water heaters, remote monitoring and flood alarms, leak repair, and more.

Iowa homeowners have made their approval of Northwest’s services known loud and clear. The company has an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from over 600 reviews. Customers are especially grateful for its White Glove guarantee which ensures that its technicians leave the client’s home exactly as it was when they arrived.

One reviewer writes, “Tony was prompt, very friendly, answered all my questions, and he even gave me easy-to-follow instructions on my new heating system. I really appreciate the time, and kindness he displayed. I have had very positive experiences with Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC. I feel like they know me when I call for service or have questions of any kind.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpP_awGZIWk

Readers can contact Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC at (563) 391-1344 to set up an appointment. More information about its furnace repair services can be found in this news article.

###

For more information about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, contact the company here:

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC
Bill Durand
(563) 391-1344
bdurand@northwestmech.com
5885 Tremont Ave
Davenport, IA 52807

CONTACT: Bill Durand


