Northwest Minnesota Foundation announces PROMISE Act grant program will be accepting applications in April

Mar. 29—EAST GRAND FORKS — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation said it will be accepting grant applications through a new act for small businesses and nonprofits, a press release said.

The PROMISE Act (Providing Resources and Opportunity and Maximizing Investments in Striving Entrepreneurs) was created and funded by the Minnesota Legislature and the Northwest Minnesota Foundation in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. It has been awarded $2.3 million to give as one-time grants of up to $50,000 to businesses and qualified nonprofits.

"The PROMISE Act program is intended to drive fair economic recovery by boosting small, rural and minority-owned businesses, which face the largest barriers to accessing capital and resources," the release said.

Businesses and nonprofits eligible to apply are those with $750,000 or less in gross revenue located in the Northwest Minnesota Foundation's service area, the release said. This includes Red Lake Nation and White Earth Nation, as well as Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

This will be the first of two rounds of the grant program, with the second announced after the first of July. Those who are given grants in the first round can't receive a grant from the second round, the release said.

The application itself begins with completing an application to assess the business or nonprofit's eligibility. If applicants are deemed eligible, they can then apply for the grant. The window to apply is April 1 to April 30.

More information about the grant program can be found on the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's

website

.