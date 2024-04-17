Northwest Minnesota Foundation seeks applicants for PROMISE Act grants

Apr. 17—BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation

is seeking funding proposals for its PROMISE Act grants to provide financial support to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in northwest Minnesota to invest in existing operations or planned growth.

The PROMISE (Providing Resources and Opportunity and Maximizing Investments in Striving Entrepreneurs) Act program was created and funded by the Minnesota Legislature to drive fair economic recovery by boosting small, rural and minority-owned businesses, which face the largest barriers to accessing capital and resources, a release said.

According to the release, The Northwest Minnesota Foundation, in partnership with the Department of Employment and Economic Development, has been awarded $2.3 million to disperse one-time grants up to $50,000 to businesses and qualified nonprofits.

Organizations can use the funds for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, equipment and other similar expenses that occur in the regular course of business.

Eligible applicants are businesses with $750,000 or less in gross revenue that are located in the Northwest Minnesota Foundation's service area which includes Red Lake and White Earth Nations along with Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau Counties.

Priority will be given to businesses and nonprofits that received $10,000 or less in previous financial assistance from state pandemic relief programs, and who meet the definition of financial hardship by showing a 10 percent decline in gross revenue or a decrease in net income from 2021 to 2022, as shown on tax returns, the release said.

The application process will consist of two steps:

1. Applicants complete an application to assess eligibility. All businesses and nonprofits that believe they are eligible may complete the application.

2. If deemed eligible through the application, qualifying businesses and nonprofits will be invited to apply.

The grant application window will be open until Tuesday, April 30.

NMF expects more applications than there is funding available. Not all applicants can expect to receive funding, the release said.

This is the first of two rounds of the PROMISE Act grant program; the second round will be announced after July 1. Any awardees from the first round will be ineligible to receive a grant in the second round.

To learn more about this round of funding and apply, visit the Grants page on the NMF website,

www.nwmf.org.

Story continues

If your business is located outside the NMF service area, visit

mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/deed-programs/promise-grant/

to learn more about the availability of PROMISE Act funding in other communities.