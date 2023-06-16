Northwest Natural Holding Company's (NYSE:NWN) recent 3.2% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Northwest Natural Holding's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 76% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$1.5b last week after a 3.2% drop in the share price. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 13% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell Northwest Natural Holding which might hurt individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Northwest Natural Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Northwest Natural Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Northwest Natural Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Northwest Natural Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Northwest Natural Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 3.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Northwest Natural Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Northwest Natural Holding Company insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own US$12m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Northwest Natural Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Northwest Natural Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Northwest Natural Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

