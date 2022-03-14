U.S. markets closed

Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Engineered Steel Pipe Contract for the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project

·3 min read
In this article:
  • NWPX

Company awarded Code Talkers Lateral Reach 12.1 and 12.2 segments of the large water transmission project in New Mexico.

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, has been selected by S.J. Louis Construction, Inc., a Minnesota-based general contractor specializing in underground utility construction for 39 years, to manufacture engineered steel water transmission pipe for the Code Talkers Lateral Reaches 12.1 and 12.2 of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project.

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)
Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project is a multi-phased major infrastructure project underway in northwest New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in conjunction with the Navajo Nation is constructing the project that, once complete, will convey water from the San Juan River to the eastern section of the Navajo Nation, the southwestern portion of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and the City of Gallup. Upon its completion, the project will provide a sustainable water supply for approximately 250,000 people with an annual delivery of over 37,700 acre-feet of water from the San Juan Basin.

Northwest Pipe Company is manufacturing over 1,813 tons of 24-inch and 30-inch diameter engineered steel pipeline. Some of pipe will have epoxy lining with a paint coating while other segments will have cement mortar lining and polyurethane coating. The Company is manufacturing the pipe at the San Luis Rio Colorado in Sonora, Mexico facility. The Company also recently supplied pipeline for the project on Reaches 4C through 8.

"With many of our Nation's water resources being strained due to outdated pipeline structures or stress put on systems from growing populations, the importance of providing a safe, reliable water infrastructure is paramount for all communities," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We are pleased to be working again on this large water infrastructure project that will greatly improve the livability of this region."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6294 • awilkins@nwpipe.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-awarded-engineered-steel-pipe-contract-for-the-navajo-gallup-water-supply-project-301501945.html

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company

