Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC Advises Customers to Check Out Their Heating and Cooling Service Partner Agreement for April

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, a company based in Davenport, IA, wants to point out that with the winter season over in Davenport and neighboring areas, it would be a good idea for homeowners and other property owners to check out their heating and cooling service partner agreement for the month of April. This will allow them to have their furnace or air-conditioning units checked at a more affordable price. Service partners will also enjoy a 10 percent reduction of the service calls including for plumbing service. They are also ready to provide free estimates for heating and cooling installations if required.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, says, “We are proud to have a strong team comprised of knowledgeable technicians that will help you keep your plumbing & heating in check. Northwest has been serving homeowners in the Quad Cities & beyond since 1923. We have 24/7 emergency service available for plumbing & heating services. Our Northwest team is here to help get your ready for the seasonal changes and you can be ahead of the game with our heating & cooling agreement. Get both your furnace & AC check for $198 (plus tax) for a full year. Sign up now to get your furnace checked out, and we’ll be back in the spring to make sure you are ready for the summer.”

For the home’s heating needs, Northwest offers a range of services. These include: annual heating system check; furnace repair and installation; geothermal systems; humidifier installation; boiler repair and installation; mini-splits (ductless); steam heat; hot water heat; maintenance agreement (includes annual system check); zoning; and high-efficiency heating and cooling systems. Those who are interested in learning about developments regarding Northwest can check out the latest article about them.

They also offer a range of air conditioning services. Their AC technicians are not just knowledgeable, experienced and skilled in the replacement of broken air conditioning units but also in repairing those that can still be repaired in order to save the customer some money. Meanwhile, their White Glove Guarantee assures customers that their technicians will leave the home as clean as it was before they came. Their AC services include: annual AC system check; air conditioner repair and installation; air purification and air quality systems; service partner agreements; mini-split ductless cooling; and zoning.

They are also ready to provide services for the plumbing system in the home, such as drain cleaning and fixing of clogged sinks. They fully understand that the failure of the plumbing system can be very stressful for the residents of a home. With regards to home plumbing, their services include: sewer repair; repair and installation of water heating system; drain cleaning; toilet repair and replacement; camera inspection; shower drain repair; sump pump repair and replacement; fixture replacements; sink repair; remote monitoring and flood alarms; battery backup systems; on demand (tankless) water heating system; leak repair; and maintenance agreement (includes annual inspection).

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also provides financing options to their customers through the help of their partner, GreenSky®. With this, whether it is funding for heating or plumbing or air conditioning needs, it is easy for homeowners and other property owners to apply for financing.

Started in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has evolved into one of the leading providers of residential plumbing, heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities area and surrounding regions. At present, they offer their services to the Quad Cities, composed of Rock Island and Moline, Illinois, Davenport and Bettendorf, Iowa, and the nearby regions in Rock Island, Henry, Scott, Muscatine, Cedar, and Clinton counties.

Homeowners and other property owners who require heating, cooling and plumbing services can check out the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday. Those who are interested are also advised to check the latest news article about Northwest Plumbing.

