U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.39
    -52.62 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,523.62
    -410.65 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,914.44
    -209.65 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.36
    -29.95 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.19
    -1.47 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    +25.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9680
    -0.0790 (-3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9900
    -0.4620 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,044.13
    -1,533.08 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.88
    -32.29 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.45
    -75.33 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Northwest Registered Agent Acquires AAEusocial Interweb Technologies

Northwest Registered Agent LLC
·3 min read
Northwest Registered Agent LLC
Northwest Registered Agent LLC

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Registered Agent today announced it has acquired Washington-based pre-startup AAEusocial Interweb Technologies, an innovative IT and software collective focused on accessibilizing workplace leisure opportunities. AAEusocial will form Northwest’s new SkiveTime division and leverage its work in self-supervised learning to maximize the number of sinecure appointments available to the company’s veteran team members.

“We are thrilled to be joined by AAEusocial,” said Sina P. Bravo, Northwest’s Senior VP of Acquisitions and the Consolidation of Things. “Paid leisure has always been one of our goals, whether through team outings, company trips, or oversight downgrading. Now, we have the opportunity to achieve, as a company, a near-permanent paid holiday.”

The AAEusocial collective formed from its members’ interest in universal process automation—with the goal of creating software robots to perform their duties with little-to-no supervision.

“We knew that if we pooled our knowledge of expert systems we could make ourselves functionally obsolete,” said one AAEusocial loL-systems analyst who wished to be identified as Monkey Knuckles. “But, we still needed capital and still needed jobs. That meant we needed a governing body that shared our vision.”

As the world’s first Kicking Unicorn company, Northwest believes it is well-positioned to transform AAEusocial’s no-work mission into a company-wide no-work initiative.

“With no debt, investors, or shareholders, we can do business differently at Northwest,” said Odinn Mimir, Senior VP of the PromulGater Platform. “In our view, full-automation doesn’t have to mean full-redundancy. If you manage your bot and your work gets done, it makes little difference if you spend your days at the spa, sleeping in, or hitting the slopes.”

Bucking the Industry Trends

With the acquisition of AAEusocial, Northwest joins a growing trend of acquisitions in the world of corporate filings and registered agent service, ranging from Computershare’s acquisition of Corporate Creations Enterprises to Wolters Kluwer’s acquisition of License Logix to Legal Zoom’s acquisition of Earth Class Mail (additionally, LegalZoom acquired LegalInc in 2018). Northwest believes, however, that its goals differ from those of its competitors.

“This isn’t a Venture Capitalist roll-up play,” said Sandy Narwal, Northwest’s Senior VP of Finance. “The acquisition of AAEusocial won’t decrease competition or limit consumers’ choices, and it won’t generate the confusion that so often arises when a company snaps up its competition but leaves the brands masquerading as independent entities.”

“Right,” added Bravo. “Sure, it was exciting to watch when RASi was bought by Lexitas and became ‘RASi, a Lexitas company’ that then bought Mycompanyworks and Corp2000, that Sacramento outfit with the late 20th-century wave of the future name. But, that’s also the stuff Company X vs. Company Y (where X=Y) blog posts are made on, and we care about bloggers’ mental health.”

What’s next for Northwest’s new SkiveTime division? “We’re building a no-code platform for bot creation,” said Monkey Knuckles, “so our less tech-savvy employees can begin disengaging from their day-to-day activities. This project is in the testing phase, but we’re happy to report that some members of our product management team have already achieved this result.”

About Northwest

Northwest Registered Agent is a family-owned and -operated Corporate Guide Service with 600 employees nationwide and offices in every state. Northwest is famous among literally no one for bootstrapping its way to over 2 million active subscriptions and throwing down twice as many filings as the famous websites every month.

Northwest takes pride in its commitment to Privacy by Default®, which ensures that client data is never sold. That’s doing business the right way.

Media Contact
Odinn Mimir
pr@northwestregisteredagent.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Palantir Falls the Most in Nearly a Year on Sustained Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell the most in almost a year after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit.Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady:

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. The Stock Is Falling but Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • Shareholders in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have lost 78%, as stock drops 12% this past week

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept...

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Cisco announces $15 billion stock buyback program, DoorDash shares soar on Q4 sales

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Cisco Systems and DoorDash.

  • Fastly Stock Drops 30% After Earnings. What’s Spooking Investors.

    Fastly shares were trading sharply lower after the content delivery network operator posted solid results for the fourth quarter, but provided guidance for 2022 that fell shy of Street estimates. Fastly stock has tumbled about 30%, to $20.60, in premarket trading Thursday, the morning after earnings.

  • Shopify's Pandemic Premium Is Gone

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) software and services help people and businesses sell things online. When businesses were forced to embrace e-commerce in the early days of the pandemic, Shopify was the path of least resistance and quickly became the default choice. Revenue soared 86% for Shopify in 2020, and that momentum continued throughout much of 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    PLTR stock fell as fourth quarter earnings missed estimates while March quarter revenue guidance edged by expectations.