Northwest Rochester complex sold for $4.7 million, $1.1 million less than in 2020

Apr. 10—ROCHESTER — Utah investors recently paid $4.7 million for a Rochester commercial complex, which last sold for $5.6 million in 2020.

Gary Todd and Shannon Heather Evans of Eagle Mountain, Utah and their company, Cobra ABCL LLC, bought the 66,000-square-foot complex at 2411 Seventh St. NW on April 1. They made a downpayment of $1.01 million.

Tile Superstore & More

and plumbing wholesaler

Roberts-Hamilton Co.

lease space in the 55-year-old building.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $3.36 million for 2024-2025.

LSNM Properties LLC, a Minneapolis firm led by Chad Forga, sold the building, which it purchased for $5.6 million in 2020. LSNM bought the Tile Superstore complex from Matt Onofrio's Advanced Auto Parts LLC of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Onofrio recently pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges

connected to a Minnesota real estate deal in St. Cloud.

He is still awaiting sentencing.

Onofrio also forfeited $35.74 million that he collected from the scheme. The money was held in an account at Premier Bank in Rochester.

Onofrio owned the property for just 88 days

after

purchasing it in May 2020

for $4.2 million. That means the sale price increased by 33% to $5.6 million in less than three months.

The Seventh Street building started life as a

Waters Instruments

manufacturing facility, where medical devices and electric fence chargers were made. Waters' run in the complex ended in the early 2000s.