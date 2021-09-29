Northwest Specialty Hospital Becomes First Surgical Specialty Hospital to Offer Breakthrough Technology for Spine Surgery

POST FALLS, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Specialty Hospital and Axis Spine Center have become the first specialty hospital in the U.S. to provide personalized spine surgery with aprevo® patient-specific surgical plans and spine fusion devices. Unlike traditional approaches, aprevo® devices are tailored to the precise medical situation of each patient. Aprevo® has been designated by the US FDA as a Breakthrough Device and by Medicare as a Transformative New Device. No other technology available for spine surgery has received either of these designations.

APREVO - PRODUCT IMAGE

"Offering aprevo® to our patients represents an important step to advancing surgical outcomes in spinal care."

"Northwest Specialty Hospital and Axis Spine are committed to providing all of our patients with innovative solutions that have been demonstrated to safely and effectively improve the quality of spine care that we offer," said Roland Kent, M.D., co-owner of Northwest Specialty Hospital and co-founder the Hospital's Axis Spine Clinic. "Offering aprevo® to our patients represents an important step to advancing surgical outcomes in spinal care and exemplifies our commitment to offering our patients the best care possible."

Mike Cordonnier, Chief Executive Officer at Carlsmed®, stated, "Carlsmed's aprevo® uses a data-to-device approach to precision medicine, which gives surgeons, patients, and hospitals confidence that each surgical treatment has been digitally optimized before stepping into the operating room."

About Northwest Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for patient satisfaction and safety. We are a five-star CMS-rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. nwsh.com

Media Contact:

Darron Rock, Northwest Specialty Hospital

Director of Marketing

P | 208.262.2413

darron.rock@nwsh.com

Story continues

Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety we are a five-star CMS rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Specialty Hospital)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-specialty-hospital-becomes-first-surgical-specialty-hospital-to-offer-breakthrough-technology-for-spine-surgery-301387356.html

SOURCE Northwest Specialty Hospital