U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,374.73
    +22.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,456.73
    +156.74 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,613.66
    +66.98 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.81
    +8.03 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.75
    -0.54 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.90
    -8.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -1.01 (-4.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    -0.0071 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5060
    -0.0280 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3429
    -0.0112 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8600
    +0.3800 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,086.78
    +551.66 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.01
    -1.63 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.54
    +72.44 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Northwest Specialty Hospital Becomes First Surgical Specialty Hospital to Offer Breakthrough Technology for Spine Surgery

·2 min read

POST FALLS, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Specialty Hospital and Axis Spine Center have become the first specialty hospital in the U.S. to provide personalized spine surgery with aprevo® patient-specific surgical plans and spine fusion devices. Unlike traditional approaches, aprevo® devices are tailored to the precise medical situation of each patient. Aprevo® has been designated by the US FDA as a Breakthrough Device and by Medicare as a Transformative New Device. No other technology available for spine surgery has received either of these designations.

APREVO - PRODUCT IMAGE
APREVO - PRODUCT IMAGE

"Offering aprevo® to our patients represents an important step to advancing surgical outcomes in spinal care."

"Northwest Specialty Hospital and Axis Spine are committed to providing all of our patients with innovative solutions that have been demonstrated to safely and effectively improve the quality of spine care that we offer," said Roland Kent, M.D., co-owner of Northwest Specialty Hospital and co-founder the Hospital's Axis Spine Clinic. "Offering aprevo® to our patients represents an important step to advancing surgical outcomes in spinal care and exemplifies our commitment to offering our patients the best care possible."

Mike Cordonnier, Chief Executive Officer at Carlsmed®, stated, "Carlsmed's aprevo® uses a data-to-device approach to precision medicine, which gives surgeons, patients, and hospitals confidence that each surgical treatment has been digitally optimized before stepping into the operating room."

About Northwest Specialty Hospital
Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for patient satisfaction and safety. We are a five-star CMS-rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. nwsh.com

Media Contact:
Darron Rock, Northwest Specialty Hospital
Director of Marketing
P | 208.262.2413
darron.rock@nwsh.com

Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety we are a five-star CMS rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Specialty Hospital)
Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety we are a five-star CMS rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Specialty Hospital)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-specialty-hospital-becomes-first-surgical-specialty-hospital-to-offer-breakthrough-technology-for-spine-surgery-301387356.html

SOURCE Northwest Specialty Hospital

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.

  • Humana files another lawsuit against a big pharma company

    Humana alleges that the pharma company improperly pushed those that took its multiple sclerosis drugs onto public health plans and then improperly induced payments from health plans by paying patient copays.

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Beyond the science, some experts say there’s an economic case for giving out COVID-19 booster shots

    The Biden administration’s decision to make COVID-19 booster shots available to millions of vaccinated adults may speak more to the economics of the pandemic than the science.

  • Humana sues pharma giant Merck over alleged anticompetitive behavior

    The lawsuit alleges that two pharma companies conspired to delay the introduction of generic versions of drugs, apparently keeping the costs of the drugs artificially high.

  • Pfizer Says Its Pneumococcal and Flu Vaccines Work Just as Well Given Together

    Pfizer said a trial of its new pneumococcal vaccine, PREVNAR 20, administered at the same time as a flu vaccine delivered positive results. Pfizer is looking into co-administering other vaccines with PREVNAR 20.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.

  • Red COVID? Coronavirus deaths are highest in counties with the largest share of Trump voters: report

    The vaccination gap between Democrats and Republicans is mirrored by a partisan divide in COVID deaths

  • Got $1,000? 5 Perfect Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've got $1,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bill or emergencies, the following five stocks would make for perfect buys for the fourth quarter. While I'm generally not a fan of chasing the coronavirus stocks after they've catapulted into the stratosphere, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is the rare exception. The company's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, led to an 89.7% vaccine efficacy (VE) in a large-scale trial in the U.K. earlier this year, and it produced a nearly identical 90.4% VE in a large-scale trial in the U.S. and Mexico in June.

  • A big new study from Oxford University confirms the bad news about long Covid

    Months after diagnosis, 37% of Covid-19 patients were still experiencing pain, depression, and brain fog.

  • Pfizer Kids’ Covid Vaccine May Not Be Authorized Before November

    Pfizer has submitted data to health regulators on the pivotal trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in young children, but hasn't formally asked for an emergency-use authorization yet.

  • Illinois man dies after getting rabies from a bat bite while he slept

    More than 1,000 bats tested each year in Illinois, but only around three per cent test positive for disease

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • Will Amazon Invest in the Marijuana Industry?

    President Joe Biden winning the U.S. election last November sparked excitement for cannabis reform in the industry. Although little progress has been made since then, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is intent on leading the charge and pushing for not just reform but the outright federal legalization of marijuana. The cannabis industry also has an unlikely ally in its fight: Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • Pfizer says administering pneumococcal and flu shots at the same time is safe and effective

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drugmaker said its combination pneumococcal and flu vaccine is safe and effective when administered at the same time. The Phase 3 study is evaluating Prevnar 20 and a flu shot in about 1,700 people 65 years old and older, testing responses from participants who got both shots at the same time and participants who got their shots a month apart. "Vaccination rates decline when someone needs to make multiple appointments