Northwestern Mutual: 3 Ways a Job Can Affect Someone's Outlook

·3 min read
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Mutual: With so much time spent on work, a job has a broader impact than how much money someone makes. It can provide a sense of purpose and stability; it can also be a source of stress. Overall, having a job can have a big impact on one's general worldview and expectations for the future. Let's look at a few ways a job can affect someone's outlook.

A sense of purpose

A job can give someone a sense of purpose - something to wake up for in the morning. When a job also becomes a routine and a place to socialize, it can often add to this feeling of purpose.

Beyond just having a reason to get up in the morning, working can also give someone a sense of accomplishment and pride. When someone feels like they're engaged in something meaningful, it can be very fulfilling. It can also give someone something to focus on outside their personal life, which can be a healthy distraction from day-to-day stressors.

Stability

Having a job can provide a sense of stability on multiple levels. Whether it's having a steady income to cover necessities, providing structure and routine in someone's day-to-day life, or becoming a place to meet new people and make friends, a job can be a source of consistency. Of course, it's important to acknowledge that working in an unstable environment can have the opposite effect.

The benefits a job provides can also bring a sense of stability. For example, having health insurance can provide peace of mind. Conversely, not having health insurance can be a source of stress, knowing that an illness or injury can potentially be very costly. The ability to acquire additional insurance, such as life insurance, whether through an employer or purchased separately via a steady paycheck, has its own beneficial tack-on effects. Those wondering, Is whole life insurance worth it? should consider both the stability afforded by a guaranteed death benefit and the potential utility of having a policy that will accumulate cash value.

Stress and anxiety

While It's important to acknowledge the structure a job can provide, it's no secret that having a job can also be a source of stress and anxiety. For many people, jobs are a big part of their lives and can impact their wellbeing. They may worry about the pressure to perform well, meeting deadlines, or dealing with demanding customers or colleagues. They may also feel anxious about our job security or worried they're not doing as well as we could be. Coping with stress isn't easy. Those feeling stressed at work should do their best to take some time for themselves—this can help them relax and recharge and make it easier to cope with challenges at work and at home.

Opportunities for Growth and Development

While not every job comes with mobility and the option to grow in the role, many provide options for advancement, learning, and development. These opportunities can give someone a sense of progress and a goal to work toward. By pursuing new challenges at work, employees can gain new skills and knowledge, and build confidence in their ability to meet future challenges. This can lead to increased satisfaction both inside and outside of work.

Contact Information:
Don Klein
Assistant Director - Field & National Grassroots Public Relations
donklein@northwesternmutual.com
1-800-323-7033

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


