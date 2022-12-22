U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,917.50
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,646.00
    +77.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,374.00
    +39.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.00
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    +0.49 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    -1.41 (-6.56%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2122
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    131.7330
    -0.5910 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,852.21
    -9.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.73
    +1.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,492.66
    +104.94 (+0.40%)
     

Northwestern Mutual: 8 Things Retirees Should Know

Northwestern Mutual
·3 min read
Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Mutual: Retirement can be a time to slow down, relax, and enjoy life, but it can also come with its fair share of challenges. For anyone embarking on their retirement journey, here are eight financial and lifestyle considerations to keep in mind:

1. Their budget: Retirees will want to have a good idea of all their retirement finances, including both their yearly and monthly budgets. This can help them make informed decisions about their spending and figure out how much they can afford on things like travel, new hobbies, and other activities.

2. How to get the most out of their money: Many retirees worry about whether they are making the most of their retirement savings. Retirees may want to consult a financial advisor to help sort out this information and provide guidance on how to make the most of one's money. From tax-efficient withdrawal strategies and a plan to weather market volatility, financial advisors can help turn a lifetime of savings into guaranteed income retirees don't have to worry about.

3. Their downsizing options: For some retirees, downsizing is a great way to simplify their life (and save money). Understanding what the options are for relocating to a smaller home can help retirees make an informed decision about what is best for them. It can help to get in touch with a real estate agent and discuss what options are available.

4. Their travel plans: Many retirees see retirement as a time to travel and see new places. For retirees who want to prioritize travel, it can help to plan ahead and research different travel options. Advance planning can allow retirees to keep an eye out for the best deals and make the most of their time.

5. How they plan to spend their free time: Retirement can be a great time to pursue new hobbies and interests. Some retirees may want to volunteer, take up a new sport, or join social clubs. Having a rough plan for how they want to spend their time can help retirees make the most of their retirement.

6. Their social circle: For some people, retirement can be a time to reconnect with old friends and family. Others may find that their social circle changes as they meet new people. Understanding how they prefer to socialize can help retirees make conscious decisions and plan for their retirement years.

7. Whether they want a retirement hustle: Some retirees find that they want to stay active and busy in retirement by starting a small business or working part-time. A job or small business can also provide a source of supplemental income. Retirees who choose to have a retirement hustle will also want to consider how to set up their business and whether they prefer to live close to work.

8. Their estate plan: Retirement can be a good time to review one's estate plan and make sure that it is up-to-date. This can include things like wills, trusts, and power of attorney documents, and updating beneficiaries for any permanent life insurance policies, like universal life insurance and whole life insurance. Talking to an attorney about these matters can help retirees ensure that their wishes are carried out.

Contact Information:
Don Klein
Assistant Director - Field & National Grassroots Public Relations
donklein@northwesternmutual.com
1-800-323-7033

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


