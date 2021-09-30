U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.06
    -5.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,223.32
    -167.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,551.42
    +38.98 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.26
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.82
    -1.01 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    +34.00 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.56 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    -0.0070 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5750
    -0.3840 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,098.32
    +840.35 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.81
    -14.63 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.28
    -24.88 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Northwestern Mutual and Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation Collaborate for Change

·4 min read

CLEVES, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation is excited to announce a new partnership with Northwestern Mutual. Northwestern Mutual will serve as a global sponsor to increase the representation of people of African descent in the technology industry.

Blacks In Technology Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Blacks in Technology Foundation)
Blacks In Technology Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Blacks in Technology Foundation)

As a global sponsor, Northwestern Mutual will support BITCON, Blacks In Technology's annual conference taking place virtually October 13-15. Northwestern Mutual will also participate in monthly career fairs with BIT and its partner Techqueria, who serves Hispanic/LatinX communities.

According to BIT, Black people make up over 13% of the US population and are one of the largest consumers of technology products and solutions. However, only 5% of tech professionals in the United States are Black. In fact, Black professionals comprise only 3% of employees in the top 75 Silicon Valley tech companies compared to 24% of the total workforce. Globally, these numbers decline considerably.

Blacks In Technology is the largest global community of Black technologists with a goal and mission to "stomp the divide" between Black workers and the rest of the tech industry and to fundamentally influence and effect change. They aim and intend to level the playing field through training, education, networking, and mentorship with the support of allies, partners, sponsors, and members.

"Northwestern Mutual has truly stepped up to support the Black community. Not only African-Americans, but African descendants globally including the Caribbean and African diaspora," says Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. According to Dennis, "Partners like Northwestern Mutual are the lifeblood of the Blacks In Technology Foundation and I have been impressed with the level of engagement and genuine interest in our mission from the top down."

Northwestern Mutual and Blacks In Technology's collaboration will allow for upskilling, training, and mentorship initiatives for Black professionals at scale. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to spotlight Black excellence in the community and serve as a true partner to underrepresented groups in technology.

"Northwestern Mutual is dedicated to supporting and promoting diversity not just within our company, but within our communities and the businesses we work with," said James Hischke, vice president – tech workforce programs, Northwestern Mutual. "We're excited about this new partnership with the Blacks In Technology Foundation, who shares our same goal of providing more opportunities for Black students and professionals to pursue and advance in a career in technology."

About the Blacks In Technology Foundation

Founded in 2008 and established in 2012, Blacks In Technology LLC is the largest community and media organization that focuses on people of African descent in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and outreach, The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation is "Stomping the Divide" by establishing a blueprint of world-class technical excellence and innovation by providing resources, guidance, networking, and opportunities for members to share their expertise and advance their careers. For more information on the Blacks In Technology Foundation visit: https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-mutual-and-blacks-in-technology-bit-foundation-collaborate-for-change-301388145.html

SOURCE Blacks in Technology Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management

    In this article, we are going to discuss top tech stocks to buy today according to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gerstner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, you can go directly to Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter […]

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • 10 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia (NVDA)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds prefer over Nvidia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the California-based visual computing firm, has made giant strides in the last two years to […]

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Cratering Because Its Earnings Buckled Under Supply Chain Pressures

    Bed Bath & Beyond ‘s turnaround hit a triple roadblock of higher prices, supply chain issues, and the Delta variant. Bed Bath & Beyond had been staging a turnaround since CEO Mark Tritton, with the stock up 25% in 2021 heading into Thursday’s earnings release, ahead of the S&P 500’s 16% rise and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s12% advance. Now that’s been called into question after Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) reported an adjusted profit of four cents a share, missing forecasts for 52 cents a share, on sales of $1.99 billion, below forecasts for $2.06 billion.

  • 1 Reason the Market Is Not Keen on Peloton Stock

    A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges 29% in Harbinger for Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plunged after a slowdown in store traffic and unrelenting supply chain challenges led the home-goods company to cut its forecast, an ominous sign for the retail industry ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Press

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Will GameStop Get Another Boost From the Robinhood Lawsuit?

    Revelations of alleged internal Robinhood communications add another layer of complication to the picture.