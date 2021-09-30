Northwestern Mutual and Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation Collaborate for Change

CLEVES, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation is excited to announce a new partnership with Northwestern Mutual. Northwestern Mutual will serve as a global sponsor to increase the representation of people of African descent in the technology industry.

As a global sponsor, Northwestern Mutual will support BITCON, Blacks In Technology's annual conference taking place virtually October 13-15. Northwestern Mutual will also participate in monthly career fairs with BIT and its partner Techqueria, who serves Hispanic/LatinX communities.

According to BIT, Black people make up over 13% of the US population and are one of the largest consumers of technology products and solutions. However, only 5% of tech professionals in the United States are Black. In fact, Black professionals comprise only 3% of employees in the top 75 Silicon Valley tech companies compared to 24% of the total workforce. Globally, these numbers decline considerably.

Blacks In Technology is the largest global community of Black technologists with a goal and mission to "stomp the divide" between Black workers and the rest of the tech industry and to fundamentally influence and effect change. They aim and intend to level the playing field through training, education, networking, and mentorship with the support of allies, partners, sponsors, and members.

"Northwestern Mutual has truly stepped up to support the Black community. Not only African-Americans, but African descendants globally including the Caribbean and African diaspora," says Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. According to Dennis, "Partners like Northwestern Mutual are the lifeblood of the Blacks In Technology Foundation and I have been impressed with the level of engagement and genuine interest in our mission from the top down."

Northwestern Mutual and Blacks In Technology's collaboration will allow for upskilling, training, and mentorship initiatives for Black professionals at scale. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to spotlight Black excellence in the community and serve as a true partner to underrepresented groups in technology.

"Northwestern Mutual is dedicated to supporting and promoting diversity not just within our company, but within our communities and the businesses we work with," said James Hischke, vice president – tech workforce programs, Northwestern Mutual. "We're excited about this new partnership with the Blacks In Technology Foundation, who shares our same goal of providing more opportunities for Black students and professionals to pursue and advance in a career in technology."

About the Blacks In Technology Foundation

Founded in 2008 and established in 2012, Blacks In Technology LLC is the largest community and media organization that focuses on people of African descent in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and outreach, The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation is "Stomping the Divide" by establishing a blueprint of world-class technical excellence and innovation by providing resources, guidance, networking, and opportunities for members to share their expertise and advance their careers. For more information on the Blacks In Technology Foundation visit: https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

