Northwestern Mutual, developer settle lawsuit linked to a stalled downtown hotel project

A parking lot located behind the Adams Hotel conversion project was the center of litigation involving its developer and Northwestern Mutual.

A lawsuit over a downtown parking lot tied to a stalled hotel project involving Northwestern Mutual and a prominent Milwaukee developer has been settled.

Northwestern Mutual in 2021 sued ABFH LLC, an affiliate of Van Buren Management Inc., over control of a parking lot, at 795 N. Van Buren St., which the financial services company was leasing to the firm.

That parking lot is behind a historic office building, at 790 N. Jackson St., that Van Buren Management is converting into the Adams Hotel − a boutique inn with around a dozen rooms.

Van Buren Management, led by longtime developer and real estate investor Joel Lee, began renovating the five-story building in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual sued the Van Buren Management affiliate, saying the lease should be terminated because the hotel project didn't meet its completion deadline. Van Buren Management said the project was substantially completed, but the hotel has yet to open.

The parking lot is just north of Northwestern Mutual's 7Seventy7 apartment high-rise, which opened in 2018 at 777 N. Van Buren St. The company had unspecified plans for the lot.

Northwestern Mutual has now sold the 15,900-square-foot parking lot to Van Buren Management affiliate Paladin Holding Co. LLC for $1,280,000, according to a newly filed deed.

Also, Northwestern Mutual has acquired a four-story, 80,950-square-foot office building, at 732 N. Jackson St., and its parking structure from JBFH LLC, another Van Buren Management affiliate, for $2,195,100.

Both transactions were completed Tuesday, according to the deeds.

Meanwhile, a settlement of the lawsuit was reached on Jan. 31, according to Milwaukee County Circuit Court records.

"The parties are pleased they were able to resolve their business dispute amicably and without further assistance from the court," said Julia Fennelly, Northwestern Mutual's senior director of strategic communications and corporate reputation.

The company didn't immediately respond to questions about its plans for the Jackson Street building.

Van Buren Management issued a similar statement which added that "Northwestern Mutual and ABFH both look forward to continuing to contribute to the exciting growth, beautification and development of downtown Milwaukee."

Van Buren Management declined comment on the Adams Hotel's project status.

