Northwestern Mutual, downtown Milwaukee's largest employer, advising workers to stay home during RNC

When the Republican National Convention comes to Milwaukee in July, it will bring thousands of people and downtown's largest employer is advising workers to stay home that week.

“We’re probably going to have everyone work remotely that week,” said John Schlifske, CEO of Northwestern Mutual in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We know traffic will be a nightmare and what we don’t want to do is force people to commute.”

The RNC is planning to be in Milwaukee July 15-18 and thousands of people from across the country and outside of the United States will be in Wisconsin when the party officially nominates its candidate for president.

With that days-long event will come congestion on the streets, in the bars and restaurants, and around Fiserv Forum.

Northwestern Mutual, which has nearly 4,500 employees working downtown, expects to be busy with convention-related activities.

“We’re going to host events at the top of the tower, we have our grand hall, we’re going to host events there,” Schlifske said. “It’s all adjunct organizations to the Republican Party.”

In 2020 Milwaukee was preparing to host the Democratic National Convention but the coronavirus pandemic canceled all plans for that event.

Before it was called off, Schlifske said Northwestern Mutual was going to host the Democratic Foreign Policy Institute, the "Madeline Albright wing of the party," and it was going to have a three day seminar and talk about world affairs.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Northwestern Mutual advising employees to work from home during RNC