Northwestern Mutual Leads Industry in Inaugural Ranking of "Top Financial Security Professionals"

·4 min read

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual advisors represent more than one quarter of the honorees within Forbes's newly released "Top Financial Security Professionals 2021" ranking, significantly outpacing all other wealth management and financial services firms.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)
Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)

The Forbes list honors the nation's top-performing wealth advisors who provide holistic planning focusing on highly skilled financial guidance and risk mitigation. Honorees are selected based on a set of key criteria including industry experience, revenue, assets under management, client loyalty – also known as persistence rate – as well as qualitative factors like compliance record and the exhibition of best practices.

"We are thrilled to have such strong, industry-leading representation in this year's ranking, with more than a quarter of the honorees affiliated with Northwestern Mutual," said Tim Gerend, the company's chief distribution officer and a member of the Forbes/SHOOK Financial Security Professionals Leadership Advisory Board. "As more Americans seek financial advice during these times of uncertainty, our field force, the largest, most productive and most diverse in company history, is exceptionally well-positioned to serve their clients through their expertise and more sophisticated, comprehensive financial strategies."

America's Top Financial Security Professionals Ranking follows the recognition of five Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors on Working Mother and SHOOK Research's 2021 Top Wealth Advisor Moms list and three advisors on Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. Leading industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, ThinkAdvisor and InvestmentNews consistently rank Northwestern Mutual Investment Services as a top independent broker-dealer by total revenue.

"No one delivers financial security to clients like Northwestern Mutual wealth advisors – and this list proves it," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, the company's chief commercial officer and president of its investment products and services business. "Given the uncertainty of the last 18 months, many Americans' sense of financial anxiety is higher than ever. But when they have a comprehensive plan that grows and protects wealth, they can live more and worry less."

Those Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized in America's Top Financial Security Professionals Ranking 2021 are:

John Adams

Matt Carothers

Matthew Greene

Delynn Alexander

Justin Charise

Loren Hsiao

Scott Ashline

Michael D'Aquila

Rick Hu

Michael Bartenhagen

Jerry David

John Iezzi

Rebecca Bast

Scott DeSantis

Mike Jones

Bradley Baune

James DiNardo

John Kilch

Douglas Benson

Benjamin Feldman

Mark Kull

Art Blick

Jim Fitzgerald

Sam Laorenza

Steve Braun

Howard Goldman III

Tyler Layne

Zach Burton

Daniel Gould

Randy Lehman

Lou Cannataro

Todd Grandy

Paul Ludacka

Mark Lupton

Michael Ryan

Raul Tavdy

Todd Marschall

Theodore Sangalis

Gary Taylor

Todd McClure

Ryan Saunders

E. Peter Tiboris

Ed McGill

David Schimberg

Peter Tillinghast

Mike McGinley

Stephen Schwartz

Craig Volk

Harry J. Mentonis

Mike Sedjo

Keith Wagner

David Miller

Michael Smith

Adam Waitzman

James Munder

Kevin Spahn

Thomas R. Wilmink

William Newman

Scott Sparks

Mark Wise

Shawn W. Phelps

Keith Spengel

William D. Yancey

Andrew Rasmussen

Brian Stanley

Royce Zimmerman

Adam Riegel

John Sterner


Bob Roth

Todd Tauzin


About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-mutual-leads-industry-in-inaugural-ranking-of-top-financial-security-professionals-301403846.html

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

