Northwestern Mutual says its record $7.3 billion dividend reflects strength, commitment to long-term results

Northwestern Mutual will pay its policy holders $7.3 billion in dividends in 2024, the third consecutive record setting payout for the Milwaukee insurance and financial services firm.

That's a 7% increase despite the past year's economic headwinds. Coupled with $35 billion in annual revenue and a $37 billion surplus, Northwestern Mutual's finances underscore the company's stability and focus on the long term, said Jason Klawonn, Northwestern Mutual vice president and chief actuary.

"This is our way of giving it back to (policy holders), and allowing them to share in that success," Klawonn said.

Northwestern Mutual is the largest corporation based in Wisconsin and a member of the Fortune 500. Started as a life insurance company, it now has more than 5 million customers across its life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities and wealth management businesses.

One of the Milwaukee area's largest employers, the company is investing more than $500 million to redevelop its downtown Milwaukee campus to make room for about 2,000 employees now working at the company's Franklin location. The project will boost Northwestern Mutual's downtown workforce to at least 5,750 employees.

Northwestern Mutual dividends reflect contribution of each policy holder

Unlike stock or mutual fund dividends, which are paid based on the number of shares an investor owns, Northwestern Mutual's dividend payments reflect each policy holder's contribution to the company's bottom line.

The payments are based on a complex formula that considers things like the age of the policy holder at the time of purchase, how long a policy has been in place and the insured's underwriting class.

"it's not equality, its equity," Klawaonn said of the formula.

Which Northwestern Mutual members are paid a dividend? And why?

As a mutual insurance company, Northwestern Mutual is owned by its 4.6 million policy holders, who select company leadership and are paid a share of the company's annual returns.

Here's how the payouts break down by policy group:

Whole life: $6.1 billion.

Disability insurance: $550 million.

Annuities: $240 million.

Term life: $210 million

Variable life: $140 million

Group life and annuity benefits: $70 million

How are those policy holders paid?

Policyholders can take payment as a lump sum, apply it to their insurance premium or use it to increase the cash value or death benefit of a life insurance policy. They receive the dividend on the anniversary date of their policy.

Does Northwestern Mutual always pay dividends to its policy holders?

The company paid its first dividend in 1872 and has not missed the annual payment in even the most trying circumstances like the Great Depression and two world wars.

To date it has paid policy holders $151 billion.

"It all comes back to our long term focus, and it all comes back to the strength of our field force, which is the best in the industry," Klawonn said. "They are selling to real needs for real people. And because we are taking financial anxiety, away from our clients, and we're doing it with the industry leading value that we provide, they stick with us and they stick with us through the hard times."

Why doesn't Northwestern Mutual need a $37 million surplus?

Company officials say the surplus is a key to earning the trust that policy holders.

The $37 billion fund is in addition to reserves that Northwestern Mutual holds to cover its insurance obligations.

The surplus plays a large part in Northwestern Mutual having earned the top financial strength rating from each of the four major rating agencies for 33 consecutive years.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Northwestern Mutual announces record $7.3 billion annual dividend