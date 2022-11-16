U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Northwestern Mutual Welcomes Trudy Leen to Pillar Financial Group

·3 min read

Leen and team come from Gateway Financial Partners with LPL Financial, where they oversaw $140M in client assets

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is pleased to announce Trudy Leen and her two-person team have joined Seattle-based Pillar Financial Group, part of Northwestern Mutual's Private Client Group. Coming from Gateway Financial Partners with LPL Financial, Leen and her team officially joined Pillar Financial Group on Oct. 27.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)
Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)

"We are thrilled to welcome Trudy and her team to Northwestern Mutual. Trudy's success helping clients reach their financial goals is a testimony to her vast knowledge of the industry," said Steven Trujillo, managing partner, Northwestern Mutual – Puget Sound. "We look forward to this next chapter and the growth of Pillar Financial Group."

With more than 30 years of experience in the finance industry, Leen has extensive knowledge in financial planning, wealth management, investment services, legacy building and insurance programs. Leen's expertise will add to the 200 years of combined experience already represented at Pillar Financial Group.

"My clients have always been my top priority – and I'm confident that by joining Pillar Financial Group, I will be able to better serve them," said Leen. "I'm appreciative of the support Northwestern Mutual has provided to myself and my team, and I'm looking forward to new opportunities as part of the Northwestern Mutual team."

In addition to Trudy, Ashley Scribner and Dara Fogg will lead the office as service coordinators. Pillar Financial Group now has offices in Seattle, Phoenix, Chicago, and Sandpoint and Priest River, Idaho.

This transition is in partnership with Northwestern Mutual's Distribution Growth Ventures (DGV) team and other supporting functions. Northwestern Mutual's DGV team is focused on non- traditional ways to grow the company's distribution system.

For more information about Northwestern Mutual, visit http://www.northwesternmutual.com/. Visit Pillar Financial Group's website for more info on the firm.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $561 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and wealth and investment management services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-mutual-welcomes-trudy-leen-to-pillar-financial-group-301680527.html

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

