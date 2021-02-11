U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.38
    +6.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,430.70
    -7.10 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,025.77
    +53.24 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.32
    +2.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.90
    -0.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2134
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1580
    +0.0250 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7560
    +0.1520 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,729.46
    +2,593.58 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.51
    +51.97 (+5.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,528.72
    +4.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

NorthWestern Reports 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NorthWestern Corporation
·28 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company reports GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.06 for 2020, affirms 2021 earnings guidance and announces a 3.3% increase to the quarterly dividend - to $0.62 per share - payable March 31, 2021

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the period was $155.2 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, as compared with net income of $202.1 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. This $46.9 million decrease in net income is primarily due to an income tax benefit in 2019, lower gross margin in 2020 due to warmer winter weather and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a disallowance of prior period supply costs, lower supply cost recovery and higher depreciation and depletion expense. These detriments were partially offset by a decrease in operating, general and administrative expenses.

Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the period were $3.35; within the $3.30 - $3.45 revised guidance range communicated. See “Significant Items Not Contemplated in Guidance” and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below for more information on these measures.

“2020 provided a unique set of challenges for most every person and organization. As a provider of essential energy services, NorthWestern quickly recognized the need to pivot to a new model for our workforce – one that ensured the safety of our employees, customers and communities. While most of us look forward to the day that terms like “social distancing” and “remote workforce” become a distant memory, we will look for ways to retain the best of what we learned through the process - like protocols that helped us achieve our best-ever safety record while also completing more maintenance and capital work than any year in our history or new efficiencies that reduced operating costs and helped mitigate gross margin reductions we experienced from our largest commercial and industrial customers’ pandemic related slowdown or closures,” said Bob Rowe, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“2021 is likely to present its own challenges with another record year planned of capital investment, including several generation projects and smaller hydro-electric upgrades that will start to address our critical capacity shortfall in both Montana and South Dakota. We are reviewing the analyses we recently received from the independent party administering our competitive solicitation. We anticipate that at least one of our projects, resulting in owned capacity generation investment in excess of $200 million, will be among the multiple projects selected and announced in the first quarter. If successful, we would expect to kick-off our project with a pre-approval filing in May and aim to have it in service by the end of 2023. Additionally, we remain on track to join the Western Energy Imbalance Market during the second quarter allowing our customers to realize the economic and environmental benefits provided by a diverse set of generation assets to the west. It’s a true testament to our 1,530 employees that we can look back on 2020 with great sense of accomplishment and look forward to 2021 with great optimism for what lies ahead.”

Additional information regarding this release can be found in the earnings presentation found at www.northwesternenergy.com/our-company/investor-relations/presentations-and-webcasts.

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

Revenues

$

1,198,670

$

1,257,910

Cost of sales

306,190

318,020

Gross Margin (1)

892,480

939,890

Operating, general and administrative expense

297,115

318,229

Property and other taxes

179,517

171,888

Depreciation and depletion

179,644

172,923

Total Operating Expenses

656,276

663,040

Operating income

236,204

276,850

Interest expense, net

(96,812

)

(95,068

)

Other income, net

4,853

413

Income before income taxes

144,245

182,195

Income tax benefit

10,970

19,925

Net Income

155,215

202,120

Basic Shares Outstanding

50,559

50,429

Earnings per Share - Basic

$

3.07

$

4.01

Diluted Shares Outstanding

50,704

50,752

Earnings per Share - Diluted

$

3.06

$

3.98

Dividends Declared per Common Share

$

2.40

$

2.30

(1) Gross Margin, defined as Revenues less Cost of Sales, is a non-GAAP financial measure.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information.

Significant Trends and Regulation

COVID-19 Pandemic

We are one of many companies providing essential services during the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our level of service to our 743,000 customers remains uninterrupted. We implemented a comprehensive set of actions to help our customers, communities, and employees, while maintaining our commitments to provide reliable service and to continue to monitor and adapt our financial business plan for the evolving COVID-19 pandemic challenges. In March, we voluntarily informed both our retail customers and state regulators that disconnections for non-payment would be temporarily suspended, and we have provided an incremental $400,000 in charitable contributions and aid to assist the communities we serve. Our CEO made an official declaration of emergency in accordance with our continuity of operations plan and emergency standard operating procedures, implementing an incident command structure that remains in effect. We have taken extra precautions for our employees who work in the field and for employees who continue to work in our facilities. This includes implementation of work from home policies, social-distancing protocols, face-covering directives, and travel restrictions where appropriate. Currently, we do not anticipate any employee layoffs and are continuing to hire for critical positions to maintain our high level of reliability and customer service. We continue to implement strong physical and cyber-security measures to enable our systems to continue to serve our operational needs with a remote workforce and to keep our company running to provide high quality service to our customers. In August, we advised customers that we would resume the disconnection process for customers whose accounts are in arrears. However, beginning in November our normal winter disconnection procedures were in effect.

2020 Impact - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our financial results with a reduction in our commercial and industrial sales volumes, offset in part by an increase in usage by residential customers. We also experienced an increase in certain operating expenses including an increase in uncollectible accounts and interest expense offset in part by lower operating expenses as detailed below. COVID-19 continues to be an evolving situation and we expect to continue to experience impacts to our financial results in 2021.

Estimate of COVID-19 Impacts

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Low

High

(in millions)

Gross Margin (1)

$

(8.0

)

$

(11.0

)

Operating Expenses

Medical, labor and travel & training

(5.5

)

(5.5

)

Uncollectible Accounts

3.0

3.0

Total Operating Expense

(2.5

)

(2.5

)

Operating Loss

(5.5

)

(8.5

)

Interest expense

(0.7

)

(0.7

)

Pretax Loss

(6.2

)

(9.2

)

Income tax benefit

1.6

2.3

Net Loss(2)

(4.6

)

(6.9

)

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measure" above.

(2) Income tax benefit calculated using a 25.3% effective tax rate

We submitted accounting order requests in Montana and South Dakota to allow for the deferral of uncollectible accounts expense in excess of amounts currently recovered from customers and to determine ratemaking treatment in a future proceeding.

  • The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission issued an order in August 2020, authorizing deferral of costs for possible recovery through future rates. As of December 31, 2020 we have deferred $0.2 million of uncollectible accounts expense into a regulatory asset in South Dakota.

  • The Montana Public Service Commission (MPSC) issued an order in November 2020, declining to authorize establishment of a regulatory asset for the deferral of the incremental bad debt expense.

We are working with customers who have been unable to pay during the COVID-19 pandemic, including offering extended payment arrangements. In each of our jurisdictions, we resumed disconnection procedures for non-payment during the third quarter of 2020, supporting our efforts to reduce past due customer balances. We are subject to certain annual winter disconnection procedures, which went into effect on November 1st and will remain in effect through March 31st.

The continued progression of and global response to the COVID-19 pandemic increases the risk of delays in construction activities and equipment deliveries related to our capital projects, including potential delays in obtaining permits from government agencies, resulting in a potential deferral of capital expenditures. While we have not experienced significant supply chain challenges to date and were able to execute on over $400 million in planned capital investment projects during 2020, we continue to closely manage and monitor developments in our supply chain.

The ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain. Continued slowdown in the United States’ economic growth, demand for commodities and/or material changes in governmental policy may continue to result in lower economic growth with lower demand for electricity and natural gas, as well as negatively affect the ability of various customers, contractors, suppliers and other business partners to fulfill their obligations. These impacts could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition and prospects.

2021 Impact - We expect to continue to experience a reduction in our commercial and industrial sales volumes, offset in part by an increase in usage by residential customers through the second quarter of 2021.

Electric Resource Planning - Montana

We are currently 630 MW short of our peak needs and we cover the shortfall through market purchases. Absent additional supply resources, we forecast that our portfolio will be 725 MW short by 2025, considering expiring contracts and a modest increase in customer demand. We issued an all-source competitive solicitation, or request for proposals (RFP), in February 2020 for up to 280 MWs of peaking and flexible capacity to be available for commercial operation in early 2023. Further, we expect additional all-source competitive solicitation requests will be forthcoming, beginning in late 2021 or 2022.

Initial bids for the February 2020 RFP were received in July 2020. Bid submissions were evaluated by an independent party. We are reviewing analyses from the independent administrator and expect to announce the selection of multiple projects during the first quarter of 2021. Bids were submitted on our behalf for generating facilities providing long-duration flexible capacity in excess of 200 MWs. We anticipate that at least one of our projects will be among those selected resulting in owned capacity generation investment in excess of $200 million over the next three years, assuming we receive approval from the MPSC.

Financing

We anticipate financing our ongoing maintenance and capital programs with a combination of cash flows from operations, first mortgage bonds and equity issuances. We anticipate initiating a 3-year $200 million At-the-Market (ATM) offering during 2021 and begin issuing equity under that program. The ATM issuances will be sized to maintain and protect our current credit ratings. Capital investment in response to our Montana electric supply resource planning would be incremental to these amounts. Financing plans are subject to change, depending on capital expenditures, regulatory outcomes, internal cash generation, market conditions and other factors.

Significant Earnings Drivers

Revenue

Consolidated operating revenues in 2020 were $1,198.7 million as compared with $1,257.9 million, a decrease of $59.2 million. This decrease was primarily due to lower volumes from warmer winter weather and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by customer growth.

Gross Margin

Consolidated gross margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $892.5 million compared with $939.9 million for the same period in 2019. This $(47.4) million decrease was a result of a $(48.5) million decrease to items that have an impact on net income and $1.1 million increase to items that are offset in operating expenses, property and other tax expense and income tax expense with no impact to net income.

Consolidated gross margin for items impacting net income decreased $(48.5) million, including:

  • $11.0 million lower resulting from a decrease in electric retail volumes due to warmer winter weather in Montana and South Dakota and lower industrial demand unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by customer growth and warmer summer weather. In addition, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic drove a decline of approximately $7 - $9 million, as a result of lower commercial and industrial demand, partly offset by higher residential usage;

  • $10.6 million lower resulting from a decrease in gas volumes due to warmer winter weather, offset in part by customer growth. In addition, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic drove a decline of approximately of $1-$2 million, as a result of lower customer usage;

  • $9.4 million lower due to a MPSC disallowance of $5.6 million of replacement power costs incurred during a 2018 intermittent outage at our Colstrip coal-fired generating facility and $3.8 million of costs related to the prorated application of a change in state law that eliminated the deadband and QF cost sharing component of our Power Cost and Credit Adjustment Mechanism.

  • $3.3 million lower due to a less favorable adjustment of our electric Qualifying Facilities, or QF, liability (unrecoverable costs associated with Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act contracts as a part of a 2002 stipulation with the MPSC and other parties) as compared with the same period in 2019 due to the combination of:

    • A net $1.1 million lower favorable adjustment due to actual price escalation, which was less than estimated ($2.2 million in the current period compared with $3.3 million in the prior period); and

    • Higher costs of approximately $2.2 million, due to a $0.9 million reduction in costs for the adjustment to actual output and pricing for the current contract year as compared with a $3.1 million reduction in costs in the prior period.

  • $2.7 million lower due to the inclusion in the prior period of lower Montana electric supply costs as a result of changes in the associated statute, offset in part by lower supply costs in 2020;

  • $2.7 million lower resulting from lower demand to transmit energy across our transmission lines due to market conditions and pricing, including the closure of Colstrip Units 1 and 2;

  • $1.2 million lower due to a reduction of rates due to the step down of our Montana gas production assets; and

  • $9.2 million lower other miscellaneous gross margin items.

These decreases were slightly offset by a $1.6 million increase due to an increase in Montana electric rates.

Consolidated gross margin for items that had no impact on net income increased $1.1 million, including:

  • $6.3 million increase in revenue for property taxes recovered in trackers, offset by increased property tax expense;

  • $5.0 million decrease in revenue due to the increase in production tax credit benefits passed through to customers in our tracker mechanisms, which are offset by decreased income tax expense; and

  • $0.1 million decrease in revenue for operating costs included in trackers, offset by a decrease in associated operating expense.

  • $0.1 million decrease in revenues for gas production taxes recovered in revenue, offset by a decrease in property and other taxes.

Operating, General and Administrative Expenses

Consolidated operating, general and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $297.1 million compared with $318.2 million for the same period in 2019. This $21.1 million decrease was a result of a $22.7 million decrease to items that have an impact on net income and $1.6 million increase to items that are offset in gross margin and other income (expense) with no impact to net income.

Consolidated operating, general and administrative expenses for items impacting net income decreased $22.7 million, including:

  • $10.1 million lower employee benefit costs primarily due to a decrease in employee incentive compensation expense and a slight decrease in medical costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • $4.1 million decreased labor costs including approximately $1.3 million of in-home customer work limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more time being spent by employees on capital projects than maintenance projects (which are expensed);

  • $3.2 million lower hazard tree line clearance costs. Costs in 2020 reflect a more normal level, which is lower than 2019. We expect to continue the program over the next several years with anticipated 2021 costs ranging from approximately $3 million to $4 million;

  • $3.0 million reduction in employee travel and training costs due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • $1.2 million lower environmental costs, primarily at our manufactured gas plant sites;

  • $0.9 million lower maintenance at our electric generation facilities; and

  • $3.2 million lower other miscellaneous expenses.

These reductions were partly offset by a $3.0 million increase in uncollectible accounts. In March 2020, we voluntarily suspended service disconnections for non-payment, to help customers who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We resumed standard disconnection processes in all of our operating jurisdictions in the third quarter. As a result of the South Dakota accounting order, we deferred approximately $0.2 million of uncollectible accounts expense during 2020.

The change in consolidated operating, general and administrative expenses for items that had no impact on net income increased $1.6 million primarily due to the following:

  • $7.0 million increase due to the regulatory treatment of the non-service cost components of pension and postretirement benefit expense, which is offset in other income;

  • $0.1 million lower operating expenses included in trackers recovered through revenue; and

  • $5.3 million decrease due to the change in the value of non-employee directors deferred compensation resulting from changes in our stock price, which is offset in other income.

Property and Other Taxes

Property and other taxes were $179.5 million in 2020, as compared with $171.9 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily due to plant additions and higher estimated property valuations in Montana.

Depreciation and Depletion Expense

Depreciation and depletion expense was $179.6 million in 2020, as compared with $172.9 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily due to plant additions.

Operating Income

Consolidated operating income in 2020 was $236.2 million as compared with $276.9 million in the same period of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to lower gross margin, higher property and other taxes, and higher depreciation expense, partly offset by lower operating expenses.

Interest Expense

Consolidated interest expense in 2020 was $96.8 million, as compared with $95.1 million in the same period of 2019, reflecting borrowings issued as a precautionary measure in order to increase our cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of the uncertainty in the markets, partially offset by lower interest on our revolving credit facilities.

Other Income

Consolidated other income was $4.9 million in 2020 as compared to $0.4 million during the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily due to a $7.0 million decrease in other pension expense that was partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in the value of deferred shares held in trust for non-employee directors deferred compensation (both of which are offset in operating, general, and administrative expense with no impact to net income), and higher capitalization of an allowance for funds used during construction, or AFUDC.

Income Tax

Consolidated income tax benefit in 2020 was $11.0 million as compared with $19.9 million in the same period of 2019. The income tax benefit for 2019 reflect the release of approximately $22.8 million of unrecognized tax benefits, including approximately $2.7 million of accrued interest and penalties, due to the lapse of statues of limitations in the second quarter of 2019. The income tax benefit for 2019 reflects the recognition of approximately $22.8 million of previously unrecognized tax benefits, including approximately $2.7 million of accrued interest and penalties, due to the lapse of statutes of limitation in the second quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was (7.6)% as compared with (10.9)% for the same period of 2019. We currently estimate effective tax rate will range between (2.5)% to 2.5% in 2021.

The following table summarizes the differences between our effective tax rate and the federal statutory rate for the periods:

(in millions)

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

144.2

$

182.2

Income tax calculated at federal statutory rate

30.3

21.0

%

38.3

21.0

%

Permanent or flow through adjustments:

State income, net of federal provisions

(1.5

)

(1.1

)

%

1.3

0.7

%

Recognition of unrecognized tax benefit

%

(22.8

)

(12.5

)

%

Flow-through repairs deductions

(23.8

)

(16.5

)

%

(19.7

)

(10.8

)

%

Production Tax Credits

(13.1

)

(9.1

)

%

(11.5

)

(6.3

)

%

Plant and depreciation of flow through items

0.1

0.1

%

(4.0

)

(2.2

)

%

Amortization of excess deferred income taxes (DIT)

(1.0

)

(0.7

)

%

(1.7

)

(0.9

)

%

Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

%

(0.2

)

(0.1

)

%

Prior year permanent return to accrual adjustments

(1.7

)

(1.2

)

%

0.6

0.3

%

Other, net

(0.3

)

(0.1

)

%

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

%

Subtotal

(41.3

)

(28.6

)

%

(58.2

)

(31.9

)

%

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

$

(11.0

)

(7.6

)

%

$

(19.9

)

(10.9

)

%

Net Income

Consolidated net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $155.2 million as compared with $202.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Reconciliation of Primary Changes from 2019 to 2020

Year Ended December 31,

($millions, except EPS)

Pretax Income

Net Income (1)

Diluted EPS

2019 reported

$

182.2

$

202.1

$

3.98

Gross Margin

Electric retail volumes and demand

(11.0

)

(8.2

)

(0.16

)

Natural gas retail volumes

(10.6

)

(7.9

)

(0.16

)

Disallowance of prior period supply costs

(9.4

)

(7.0

)

(0.14

)

Lower electric QF liability adjustment

(3.3

)

(2.5

)

(0.05

)

Montana electric supply cost recovery

(2.7

)

(2.0

)

(0.04

)

Electric transmission

(2.7

)

(2.0

)

(0.04

)

Montana natural gas production rates

(1.2

)

(0.9

)

(0.02

)

Montana electric retail rates

1.6

1.2

0.02

Other

(9.2

)

(6.9

)

(0.13

)

Subtotal: Items impacting net income

(48.5

)

(36.2

)

(0.72

)

Property taxes recovered in revenue,
offset in prop. tax expense

6.3

4.7

0.09

Production tax credits reducing revenue,
offset in income tax expense

(5.0

)

(3.7

)

(0.07

)

Operating expense recovered in revenue,
offset in operating expense

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Gas production taxes recovered in revenue,
offset in property and other taxes

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Subtotal: Items not impacting net income

1.1

0.8

0.02

Total Gross Margin

(47.4

)

(35.4

)

(0.70

)

OG&A Expense

Employee benefits

10.1

7.5

0.15

Labor

4.1

3.1

0.06

Hazard trees

3.2

2.4

0.05

Travel and training

3.0

2.2

0.04

Environmental costs

1.2

0.9

0.02

Generation maintenance

0.9

0.7

0.01

Uncollectible accounts

(3.0

)

(2.2

)

(0.04

)

Other

3.2

2.4

0.05

Subtotal: Items impacting net income

22.7

17.0

0.34

Pension and other postretirement benefits,
offset in other income

(7.0

)

(5.2

)

(0.10

)

Operating expenses recovered in trackers,
offset in revenue

0.1

0.1

Non-employee directors deferred compensation,
offset in other income

5.3

4.0

0.08

Subtotal: Items not impacting net income

(1.6

)

(1.1

)

(0.02

)

Total OG&A Expense

21.1

15.9

0.32

Other items

Depreciation and depletion expense

(6.7

)

(5.0

)

(0.10

)

Property and other taxes

(7.6

)

(5.7

)

(0.11

)

Interest expense

(1.8

)

(1.3

)

(0.03

)

Other income (includes pension / comp. offset above)

4.4

3.3

0.07

Permanent and flow-through adjustments to income tax

(18.6

)

(0.37

)

Total Other items

(11.7

)

(27.3

)

(0.54

)

Total impact of above items

(38.0

)

(46.9

)

(0.92

)

2020 reported

$

144.2

$

155.2

$

3.06

(1) Income Tax Benefit (Expense) calculation on reconciling items assumes blended federal plus state effective tax rate of 25.3%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, our total net liquidity was approximately $233.8 million, including $5.8 million of cash and $228.0 million of revolving credit facility availability. This compares to total net liquidity one year ago at December 31, 2019 of $141.1 million.

Dividend Declared

NorthWestern's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.62 per share (3.3% increase) payable March 31, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021. We anticipate to continue to grow dividends in line with our long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 3% to 6%, annualized.

Significant Items Not Contemplated in Guidance

A reconciliation of items not factored into our adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.35 for 2020 and $3.42 for 2019 are summarized below. The amount below represents a non-GAAP measure that may provide users of this data with additional meaningful information regarding the impact of certain items on our expected earnings. More information on this measure can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

(in millions, except EPS)

Actual

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Q4 2020

Full Year 2020

Pre-tax
Income

Net(1)
Income

Diluted
EPS

Pre-tax
Income

Net(1)
Income

Diluted
EPS

Pre-tax
Income

Net(1)
Income

Diluted
EPS(2)

2020 Reported GAAP

$96.4

$101.6

$2.01

$47.8

$53.6

$1.06

$144.2

$155.2

$3.06

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Remove impact of unfavorable weather

4.1

3.1

0.06

5.7

4.3

0.08

9.8

7.3

0.14

Disallowance of prior period supply costs

9.9

7.4

0.15

9.9

7.4

0.15

2020 Adj. Non-GAAP

$100.5

$104.7

$2.07

$63.4

$65.3

$1.29

$163.9

$169.9

$3.35

Actual

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Q4 2019

Full Year 2019

Pre-tax
Income

Net(1)
Income

Diluted
EPS

Pre-tax
Income

Net(1)
Income

Diluted
EPS

Pre-tax
Income

Net(1)
Income

Diluted
EPS(2)

2019 Reported GAAP

$122.0

$142.1

$2.80

$60.1

$60.0

$1.18

$182.2

$202.1

$3.98

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Remove impact of (favorable) unfavorable weather

(8.0

)

(6.0

)

(0.12

)

0.7

0.5

0.01

(7.3

)

(5.5

)

(0.11

)

Remove impact of unrecognized income tax benefit

(22.8

)

(0.45

)

(22.8

)

(0.45

)

2019 Adj. Non-GAAP

$114.0

$113.3

$2.23

$60.8

$60.5

$1.19

$174.9

$173.8

$3.42

(1) Income Tax Benefit (Expense) calculation on reconciling items assumes blended federal plus state effective tax rate of 25.3%.

(2) Due to changes in the quarterly diluted share count, full year EPS may be +/- $0.01 different than the sum of the quarters.

2021 Earnings Guidance Affirmed

NorthWestern affirms its 2021 earnings guidance range of $3.40 - $3.60 per diluted share based upon, but not limited to, the following major assumptions and expectations:

  • Normal weather in our electric and natural gas service territories;

  • Continued Covid-19 related reduction in our commercial and industrial sales volumes, offset in part by an increase in usage by residential customers through the second quarter of 2021;

  • A consolidated income tax rate of approximately (2.5%) to 2.5% of pre-tax income; and

  • Diluted shares outstanding of approximately 51.5 million to 51.8 million.

Company Hosting Investor Conference Call

NorthWestern will host an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the “Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts” heading or by visiting https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sJnf-pP3QFSCWYGkOHiScg . To participate, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the webcast to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the call and remain active for one year.

About NorthWestern Energy

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, as well as other financial measures, such as Gross Margin, Adjusted Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Income, Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures.” Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance, financial position or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Gross Margin as Revenues less Cost of Sales as presented in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Management believes that Gross Margin (revenues less cost of sales) provides a useful measure for investors and other financial statement users to analyze our financial performance in that it excludes the effect on total revenues caused by volatility in energy costs and associated regulatory mechanisms. This information is intended to enhance an investor's overall understanding of results. Under our various state regulatory mechanisms, as detailed below, our supply costs are generally collected from customers. In addition, Gross Margin is used by us to determine whether we are collecting the appropriate amount of energy costs from customers to allow for recovery of operating costs, as well as to analyze how changes in loads (due to weather, economic or other conditions), rates and other factors impact our results of operations. Our Gross Margin measure may not be comparable to that of other companies' presentations or more useful than the GAAP information provided elsewhere in this report.

Management also believes the presentation of Adjusted Non-GAAP pre-tax income, net income and Diluted EPS is more representative of normal earnings than GAAP pre-tax income, net income and EPS due to the exclusion (or inclusion) of certain impacts that are not reflective of ongoing earnings. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement investors' understanding of our financial performance and not to replace other GAAP measures as an indicator of actual operating performance. Our measures may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the information under "Significant Items Not Contemplated in Earnings". Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” or “will.” These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

  • adverse determinations by regulators, as well as potential adverse federal, state, or local legislation or regulation, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, could have a material effect on our liquidity, results of operations and financial condition;

  • changes in availability of trade credit, creditworthiness of counterparties, usage, commodity prices, fuel supply costs or availability due to higher demand, shortages, weather conditions, transportation problems or other developments, may reduce revenues or may increase operating costs, each of which could adversely affect our liquidity and results of operations;

  • unscheduled generation outages or forced reductions in output, maintenance or repairs, which may reduce revenues and increase cost of sales or may require additional capital expenditures or other increased operating costs; and

  • adverse changes in general economic and competitive conditions in the U.S. financial markets and in our service territories.

Our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:

Travis Meyer (605) 978-2967

Jo Dee Black (866) 622-8081

travis.meyer@northwestern.com

jodee.black@northwestern.com



Latest Stories

  • A Crypto Kid Had a $23,000-a-Month Condo. Then the Feds Came

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin was just 19 when he claimed to have the secret to cryptocurrency trading.Buoyed with youthful confidence, Qin, a self-proclaimed math prodigy from Australia, dropped out of college in 2016 to start a hedge fund in New York he called Virgil Capital. He told potential clients he had developed an algorithm called Tenjin to monitor cryptocurrency exchanges around the world to seize on price fluctuations. A little more than a year after it started, he bragged the fund had returned 500%, a claim that produced a flurry of new money from investors.He became so flush with cash, Qin signed a lease in September 2019 for a $23,000-a-month apartment in 50 West, a 64-story luxury condo building in the financial district with expansive views of lower Manhattan as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and golf simulator.In reality, federal prosecutors said, the operation was a lie, essentially a Ponzi scheme that stole about $90 million from more than 100 investors to help pay for Qin’s lavish lifestyle and personal investments in such high-risk bets as initial coin offerings. At one point, facing client demands for their money, he variously blamed “poor cash flow management” and “loan sharks in China” for his troubles. Last week, Qin, now 24 and expressing remorse, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a single count of securities fraud.“I knew that what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who could sentence him to more than 15 years in prison. “I deeply regret my actions and will spend the rest of my life atoning for what I did. I am profoundly sorry for the harm my selfish behavior has caused to my investors who trusted in me, my employees and my family.”Eager InvestorsThe case echoes similar cryptocurrency frauds, such as that of BitConnect, promising people double-and triple-digit returns and costing investors billions. Ponzi schemes like that show how investors eager to cash in on a hot market can easily be led astray by promises of large returns. Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX collapsed in 2019 as a result of fraud, causing at least $125 million in losses for 76,000 investors.While regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry is tightening, the sector is littered with inexperienced participants. A number of the 800 or so crypto funds worldwide are run by people with no knowledge of Wall Street or finance, including some college students and recent graduates who launched funds a few years ago.Qin’s path started in college, too. He had been a math whiz who planned on becoming a physicist, he told a website, DigFin, in a profile published in December, just a week before regulators closed in on him. He described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “quant with a deep interest and understanding in blockchain technology.”In 2016, he won acceptance into a program for high-potential entrepreneurs at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a proposal to use blockchain technology to speed up foreign exchange transactions. He also attended the Minerva Schools, a mostly online college based in San Francisco, from August 2016 through December 2017, the school confirmed.Crypto BugHe got the crypto bug after an internship with a firm in China, he told DigFin. His task had been to build a platform between two venues, one in China and the other in the U.S., to allow the firm to arbitrage cryptocurrencies.Convinced he had happened upon a business, Qin moved to New York to found Virgil Capital. His strategy, he told investors, would be to exploit the tendency of cryptocurrencies to trade at different prices at various exchanges. He would be “market-neutral,” meaning that the firm’s funds wouldn’t be exposed to price movements.And unlike other hedge funds, he told DigFin, Virgil wouldn’t charge management fees, taking only fees based on the firm’s performance. “We never try to make easy money,” Qin said.By his telling, Virgil got off to a fast start, claiming 500% returns in 2017, which brought in more investors eager to participate. A marketing brochure boasted of 10% monthly returns -- or 2,811% over a three-year period ending in August 2019, legal filings show.His assets got an extra jolt after the Wall Street Journal profiled him in a February 2018 story that touted his skill at arbitraging cryptocurrency. Virgil “experienced substantial growth as new investors flocked to the fund,” prosecutors said.Missing AssetsThe first cracks appeared last summer. Some investors were becoming “increasingly upset” about missing assets and incomplete transfers, the former head of investor relations, Melissa Fox Murphy, said in a court declaration. (She left the firm in December.) The complaints grew.“It is now MID DECEMBER and my MILLION DOLLARS IS NOWHERE TO BE SEEN,” wrote one investor, whose name was blacked out in court documents. “It’s a disgrace the way you guys are treating one of your earliest and largest investors.”Around the same time, nine investors with $3.5 million in funds asked for redemptions from the firm’s flagship Virgil Sigma Fund LP, according to prosecutors. But there was no money to transfer. Qin had drained the Sigma Fund of its assets. The fund’s balances were fabricated.Instead of trading at 39 exchanges around the world, as he had claimed, Qin spent investor money on personal expenses and to invest in other undisclosed high-risk investments, including initial coin offerings, prosecutors said.So Qin tried to stall. He convinced investors instead to transfer their interests into his VQR Multistrategy Fund, another cryptocurrency fund he started in February 2020 that used a variety of trading strategies -- and still had assets.‘Loan Sharks’He also sought to withdraw $1.7 million from the VQR fund, but that aroused suspicions from the head trader, Antonio Hallak. In a phone call Hallak recorded in December, Qin said he needed the money to repay “loan sharks in China” that he had borrowed from to start his business, according to court filings in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He said the loan sharks “might do anything to collect on the debt” and that he had a “liquidity issue” that prevented him from repaying them.“I just had such poor cash flow management to be honest with you,” Qin told Hallak. “I don’t have money right now dude. It’s so sad.”When the trader balked at the withdrawal, Qin attempted to take over the reins of VQR’s accounts. But by now the SEC was involved. It got cryptocurrency exchanges to put a hold on VQR’s remaining assets and, a week later, filed suit.Asset RecoveryBy the end, Qin had drained virtually all of the money that was in the Sigma Fund. A court-appointed receiver who is overseeing the fund is looking to recover assets for investors, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. About $24 million in assets in the VQR fund was frozen and should be available to disperse, he said.“Stefan He Qin drained almost all of the assets from the $90 million cryptocurrency fund he owned, stealing investors’ money, spending it on indulgences and speculative personal investments, and lying to investors about the performance of the fund and what he had done with their money,” Strauss said in a statement.In South Korea when he learned of the probe, Qin agreed to fly back to the U.S., prosecutors said. He surrendered to authorities on Feb. 4, pleaded guilty the same day before Caproni, and was freed on a $50,000 bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for May 20. While the maximum statutory penalty calls for 20 years in prison, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed that he should get 151 to 188 months behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of up to $350,000.That fate is a far cry from the career his parents had envisioned for him -- a physicist, he had told DigFin. “They weren’t too happy when I told them I had quit uni to do this crypto thing. Who knows, maybe someday I’ll complete my degree. But what I really want to do is trade crypto.”The case is U.S. v Qin, 21-cr-75, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)(Updates with comment from prosecutor and case caption)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aurora Cannabis Earnings Halt Marijuana Stocks' Slide After Flameout

    Marijuana stocks rose a bit after hours on the Aurora Cannabis earnings report. Tilray led Thursday's sell-off following a huge run on U.S. legalization hopes.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow 7 rules if they want to make money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • Why You Should Avoid Sundial Growers Stock Like the Plague

    The WallStreetBets crowd has rushed into the Canadian cannabis sector sending stocks, such as Sundial Growers (SNDL), soaring. The stock went from trading for pennies to one with a market cap hitting $3.6 billion. The big issue for investors that don’t cash out on these gains is that Sundial isn’t poised to benefit from the potential legalization of pot in the US, which is a big part of the basis for this crowed buying these cannabis stocks. The company is in a much better position now after raising a large amount of cash, but the stock's move doesn’t help change the weak financial prospects of the business. Stunning Rally Back in early November, Sundial traded at only $0.14. The stock and the company were an afterthought in the industry after reporting Q3 revenues of only C$12.9 million. In the quarter, Sundial saw revenues collapse 36% from Q2 levels as the cannabis company shifts out of the wholesale business to focus on branded cannabis products. The Canadian cannabis sector has a long history of companies shifting from product segments to only rush straight into another competitive segment without any margin power in an oversupplied market. Due to the WallSteetBets insanity, the stock almost reached the $4 level today, before giving back some of the gains it made over the past few days. With a current market cap of $3.6 billion, the valuation doesn’t match with a company struggling to generate $10 million in quarterly revenues. Better Financial Position Sundial is definitely in a better position after this stock rally, since the company has raised $175 million in the last month. On February 2, the company raised $74.5 million selling 74.5 million shares plus warrants at $1. Only a few days earlier, Sundial raised $100 million selling 133 million shares plus warrants at around $0.75 per unit. Investors should note that Sundial rushed out both offerings at $1 or less while the stock sits at $2.38 now. The management team clearly thought the lower stock prices warranted a good price to sell shares. The additional cash could help the prospects of the company where analysts were only targeting 2021 sales of $66 million. Unfortunately though, Sundial is still generating EBITDA losses due to 20% grow margins and the sector is littered with companies trying to alter the product mix to limited success. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that the recent stock move in Sundial isn’t justified by any changes in the prospects of their cannabis business as the company is locked out of the U.S. market. Sundial has raised a lot of cash to improve the balance sheet, but the company still hasn’t proven any ability to actually sell cannabis, whether wholesale or branded, at solid profits. The WallStreetBets crowd could clearly push the stock higher in the next few days or weeks, but Sundial has no business prospects supporting the stock above $1. Investors should cash out before the stock falls like GameStop previously. The view from the Street is hardly any rosier. Not only does the stock show a Moderate Sell consensus with not a single Buy rating over the past three months, but the current consensus price target indicates ~87% downside risk. (See SNDL stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Cannabis stocks nosedive as rally driven by hopes for U.S. legal reforms comes to a screeching halt

    Cannabis stocks took a nosedive on Thursday with many of the sector's best performers a day earlier surrendering those gains, as the relentless buying in recent weeks amid growing hopes for reforms of strict U.S. laws came to a screeching halt.

  • Disney earnings top expectations, Disney+ subscribers soar to 94.9 million

    Disney reported fiscal first-quarter results Thursday after market close.

  • Why stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ according to CNBC’s Cramer

    Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's “Mad Money,” on his show on Wednesday described markets as on uncertain footing to say the least.

  • Pot Stocks Are Getting Crushed. What You Need to Know.

    Recent action in marijuana stocks involving Reddit traders makes it hard to predict day-to-day moves, especially with the more-liquid Canadian growers.

  • Tilray Plunges Most on Record as Cannabis Stocks Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Tilray Inc. fell 50% Thursday, the most ever, halting a record three-day rally as another Reddit-inspired push into cannabis stocks quickly unraveled.The loss helped push the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, known by its ticker MJ, down 25% in its biggest ever drop as other pot stocks also see-sawed from gains to losses. Canopy Growth Corp., the biggest cannabis company by market value, also took a sharp drop ending 22% lower.“The market has a pretty bad case of ADHD these days, and the latest shiny object for what has been a rabid retail crowd is cannabis stocks,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “The all-important question is whether all of those fundamentals, all of that enthusiasm is priced into the shares or not.”The week’s earlier rally was reminiscent of late 2018, when Canada was about to become the first large economy to legalize recreational marijuana use, sending cannabis stocks surging. Tilray’s three-day gain to start the week was its biggest ever, although it’s still well below the intraday high of $300 it hit in September 2018.Short sellers have been paring back bets against the pot sector since the start of the year amid organized short squeezes on Reddit, according to a report from S3 Partners. Short interest across the sector as a percentage of float has decreased to 15% from 24% on Jan. 1.However, Tilray has been a major outlier after merger arbitrage traders began building up short positions following its announced merger with Aphria Inc. in December, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analyticsTilray has seen over $1 billion of new short selling, bringing its short interest to 23% of available shares, according to S3. That has made it a ripe target on Reddit as users have also touted possible regulatory reforms in the U.S.Gains in Tilray led the sector’s rise earlier. However, Anson Funds Chief Investment Officer Moez Kassam said that could be because it’s one of few cannabis stocks easily available to Robinhood or day traders in the U.S.Canadian-listed firms with U.S. operations may be better poised to benefit from U.S. legalization and retail investors may be ignoring stocks like Curaleaf Holdings Inc. and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., making it an ironic trade, Kassam said.(Updates closing market prices. A previous verion corrected the scope of a Canopy loss.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virgin Galactic Is About To Put Spaceplane — And Huge SPCE Stock Rally — To The Test

    Virgin Galactic could redo a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo as early as Saturday, a key step needed before commercial flights can start.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks Good Buys After Wild Swings?

    Marijuana stocks have moved higher as hopes increase for wider U.S. legalization, but fell sharply on Feb. 11. Are any pot stocks good buys?

  • Robinhood shares are soaring just like the stocks that trade on Robinhood

    Shares of Robinhood jumped 50% in January despite the GameStop controversy, as investors scramble to get a piece of the brokerage before a much anticipated IPO this year. The fintech’s growing valuation is another sign that investors think the trading app is bulletproof to everything from handwringing over its business model to technology outages and fines. The latest bids in the secondary market for Robinhood shares equate to a valuation of around $40 billion, according to data from Rainmaker Securities.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rack up Triple-Digit Gains, Say Analysts

    Is a pause to the stock market’s continued surge finally in the cards? The talk has turned to rising interest rates and the specter of inflation against the backdrop of growth powered by Covid fiscal stimulus. However, strategists say there’s no need to get alarmist just yet. According to Goldman Sachs equity strategist, Ryan Hammond, the stock market bull may stick with us for a while. Hammond notes that interest rates remain low, and sees this as the key factor. “Given the historically low level of interest rates, we expect interest rates are still well below levels that would be thought of as a ‘tipping point’ for equities,” Hammond opined. Casting his gaze at the broader markets, Hammond points out that since 2012, the S&P 500 performance has consistently been positively correlated with inflation bets. “Improving growth expectations often correspond with higher breakeven inflation, rising earnings expectations, and improving investor sentiment, which more than offset the higher discount rate,” Hammond wrote, backing his belief that inflation fears should remain low. With rates and inflation low, this makes the stock market the go-to place for investors seeking higher returns. And within the stock market, penny stocks are sure to attract attention. These names trading for under $5 per share are considered to be some of the most controversial on the Street, and divide market watchers into two factions: critics and fans. The former brings a valid argument to the table. Stocks don’t just end up trading at such low levels; typically, there’s a very real reason for their bargain price tags. As for the latter, the potential for an investment worth only pocket change to appreciate even a seemingly insignificant amount, the result of which could be massive percentage gains, is too enticing to ignore. The implication for investors? Due diligence is essential, as some penny stocks might not have what it takes to climb their way back up. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) We will start with Checkpoint Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that works in the oncology field. Checkpoint acquires, develops, and commercializes immune-enhanced combination treatments for solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint has two leading drug candidates, CK-101 and CK-301. CK-101, known as cosibelimab, is a small-molecule targeted anti-cancer agent, currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of specific non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug candidate targets cancers susceptible to the EGFR mutation, making it applicable to approximately 20% of NSCLC patients. The drug has shown promise compared to traditional chemotherapy treatments. Further studies will test CK-101 against tumor progression due to resistance mutations. The second candidate, CK-301, is an antibody drug currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. The selected cancers include NSCLC, as well as metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, and urothelial carcinoma. All of these cancers are responsive to the therapeutic action of CK-301, an anti-tumor response due to blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. CK-301 has shown a 44% objective response rate in treated patients during the Phase 1 study, along with a 10.3-month median progression-free survival rate, when compared to currently available approved treatments. Based on these results, the company is continuing its clinical phase program, including an early registration of patients for a Phase 3 study. Among the fans is Cantor analyst Jennifer Kim who writes, “We think the risk-reward is favorable heading into the full, reg-enabling Phase 1 readout for cosibelimab in metastatic CSCC in 2H21. We view this as the key near term focus for CKPT. We expect a positive readout based on what we have viewed as strong interim data that have recently been presented for cosibelimab (SITC 2020, ESMO 2020).” The analyst added “The potential peak sales opportunity for cosibelimab is underappreciated, in our view, and we expect upwards earnings estimate revisions to drive CKPT shares higher.” In line with her upbeat outlook on the cosibelimab potential, Kim rates CKPT shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy), and her $16 price target indicates confidence in a 331% upside potential for the stock. (To watch Kim’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With only Buys assigned in the last three months, 3 to be exact, the word on the Street is that CKPT is a Strong Buy. Additionally, the $17.67 average price target brings the upside potential to 365%. (See CKPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Next up we have Galmed Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech specializing in liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead candidate is aramchol, a liver targeted SCD‑1 modulator, designated for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which aramchol has been given Fast Track Designation status by the FDA. NASH is a fatty liver disease, closely correlated to obesity, for which there are currently no targeted drugs available. Due to the growing obesity rates, the market for NASH medications is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with some estimating it could be worth $35 billion. Whoever brings a solution into play stands to cash in handsomely. Aramchol has completed Phase 2a and Phase 2b trials and is currently in Phase 3. However, the enrollment for the study was recently temporarily halted; Aramchol meglumine - an NCE (new chemical entity) with extended IP compared to aramchol, and which the company is switching to - is earmarked to take aramchol’s place in the ongoing Phase 3 ARMOR study. In Q2, Galmed expects to sit down with the FDA to discuss substituting aramchol meglumine for aramchol, and file the IND in 1H21. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse thinks the company has been playing its cards right. “Of course, delaying Phase 3 by one year in a competitive NASH field is suboptimal but given all NASH trials are being delayed by COVID anyway, we think Galmed made the right decision to transition to aramchol meglumine now. At this point, FDA go-ahead remains the most important catalyst in 2021, followed by 24- week open label data from the first cohort,” the 5-star analyst opined. Galmed has also recently added a new candidate to the pipeline called Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid peptide that inhibits Serum Amyloid A (SAA) polymerization and aggregation. The company believes that Amilo-5MER could potentially play a role in numerous indications, such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and COVID-19. “Preclinical data presented by Galmed show good activity in IBD and RA mouse models… This adds an interesting new value driver for Galmed beyond NASH, which is ongoing,” Seedhouse added. To this end, Seedhouse rates GLMD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $17 price target. Should his thesis play out, a twelve-month gain of 270% could potentially be in the cards. (To watch Seedhouse’ track record, click here) Wall Street analysts are firmly on Galmed’s side; The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on Buys only - 4, in total. Like Seedhouse, other analysts are anticipating big returns; At $19, the average price target implies gains of 314% in the year ahead. (See GLMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The timing of your next stimulus check just got clearer

    Congress is keeping the same stimulus check formula, though that could change.

  • Planning 500,000 charging points for EVs by 2025, Shell becomes the latest company swept up in EV charging boom

    Shell's plan to roll out 500,000 electric charging stations in just four years is the latest sign of an EV charging infrastructure boom that has prompted investors to pour cash into the industry and inspired a few companies to become public companies in search of the capital needed to meet demand. Since the beginning of the year, three companies have been acquired by special purpose acquisition vehicles and are on a path to go public, while a third has raised tens of millions from some of the biggest names in private equity investing for its own path to commercial viability. The SPAC attack began in September when an electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint struck a deal to merge with special purpose acquisition company Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, with a market valuation of $2.4 billion.

  • Bumble CEO says 'passion, purpose, and profit can coexist' on IPO day

    Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd speaks to Yahoo Finance on the day of its IPO.

  • Cloudflare Stock Falls As December Quarter Beat, 2021 Guidance Not Enough

    Cloudflare earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter topped estimates while 2021 revenue guidance came in above Wall Street targets. But Cloudflare stock fell in extended trading late Thursday.