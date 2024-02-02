Northwestern Wayne FFA selling strawberries through Feb. 28

The Northwestern Wayne FFA Chapter is holding its annual strawberry sale. The strawberries are fresh from Florida.

Delivery will be March 11. Order forms are due Feb. 28.

Contact an FFA member or the Northwestern High School ag department at 419-846-3833, Ext. 1043 or 1317, to place an order. Make checks payable to Northwestern FFA.

Costs are $30 for a full flat (8 quarts), $20 for a half flat (4 quarts) and $5 for one clamshell.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Strawberries for sale as fundraiser for Northwestern Wayne FFA