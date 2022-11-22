U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.44
    +21.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    +1.06 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0308
    +0.0063 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1810
    -0.9150 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,133.23
    +337.76 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.78
    +8.23 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Northwood Investors Acquires Nashville's Fifth + Broadway

·6 min read

Acquisition Marks Firm's Fifth Asset in the Nashville Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced today its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased the property in its entirety, including its retail district, 501 Commerce office tower and The Place residences, from a subsidiary of Brookfield.

Fifth + Broadway epitomizes Nashville – a world-class, generational asset that draws locals and tourists alike.
Fifth + Broadway epitomizes Nashville – a world-class, generational asset that draws locals and tourists alike.

As Northwood expands its footprint in Nashville with this prized entertainment complex, it looks forward to furthering Brookfield's vision for the center. Northwood is well-positioned to take the reins in managing the project with its vertically integrated platforms and experience with retail and mixed-use assets. Most of Fifth + Broadway's management team have transitioned to Northwood and will continue in their existing roles, bringing their strong local experience and knowledge to the property.

Northwood is already deeply involved in the Nashville market; this latest acquisition marks the fifth asset the firm has invested in within the city. Other properties include The Conrad hotel, Capital View apartments, the McEwen Northside mixed-use center and Franklin Park office towers.

"We feel that Fifth + Broadway's energy and integration in the heart of downtown is unparalleled," said Managing Director of Northwood Investors Erin Cannata. "As a mixed-use asset, all its elements work together cohesively, and Brookfield has done a phenomenal job with its development. Our Northwood management team is excited to carry on the torch, engage with the city, and partner with tenants like The National Museum of African American Music, AllianceBernstein, The Twelve Thirty Club, Assembly Food Hall and more."

Centrally located within Nashville's vibrant urban core, Fifth + Broadway is one of the largest single-phase mixed-use developments in the history of the city and the state of Tennessee. The revolutionary downtown project, which replaced the 6.2-acre Nashville Convention Center site, delivers 250,000 square feet of strategically selected retail and entertainment, the 56,000-square-foot National Museum for African American Music, 367,000 square feet of Class-A office space at 501 Commerce, 381 residential units at The Place at Fifth + Broadway and more than 2,000 parking spaces. The project, which sees nearly five million annual visitors, was built for a post-COVID-19 world with outdoor space, accessibility, safety and parking in mind.

"We feel Nashville is a high-growth market, and one that we have been watching since 2011," said President of Northwood Retail Ward Kampf. "It's an 'it' city for business and entertainment and Fifth + Broadway epitomizes Nashville – a world-class, generational asset that draws locals and tourists alike. We believe the attention to detail, aesthetics and connectivity are unmatched, making it a transformative catalyst for the fabric of lower Broadway."

Northwood is committed to the city of Nashville, which it values for its diversified economy, one-of-a-kind cultural authenticity, attractive cost of living, and premier talent base, which has transformed the city into a 24/7 destination. The firm looks forward to collaborating with the city, its retail and office tenants, and the National Museum for African American Music as it evolves this asset, which is seamlessly integrated into the streetscape and cultural heart of Downtown Nashville.

"Fifth + Broadway is a thriving mixed-use complex, and we are very proud of its development and success as a major destination in and economic driver for Nashville," said Burgin Dossett, vice president of development for Brookfield Properties. "While Brookfield has successfully recapitalized the asset in line with its overall investment strategy, we remain very interested in Nashville and excited about its future."

Financing for this acquisition was provided by Pacific Life.

For more information on Fifth + Broadway, visit fifthandb.com.

About Fifth + Broadway

Owned and operated by Northwood Investors, Fifth + Broadway is one of the largest single-phase mixed-use developments in the history of Nashville and the state of Tennessee. The transformative downtown project, which replaced the 6.2-acre Nashville Convention Center site, delivers 250,000 square feet of strategically important retail and entertainment, the 56,000-square-foot National Museum for African American Music, 367,000 square feet of Class-A office space at 501 Commerce (headquarters of AllianceBernstein), 381 residential units at The Place at Fifth + Broadway, and more than 2,000 parking spaces.

About Northwood Investors 

Northwood Investors LLC is a privately held real estate private equity firm that owns and operates real estate across the U.S. and Europe. The firm currently manages a portfolio aggregating approximately $20 billion in total gross asset value. Northwood's flagship fund seeks to opportunistically acquire well-located real estate with a plan to create value through hands-on asset management. Northwood is vertically integrated with in-house operating teams across the office, multifamily, retail, hospitality, and urban logistics sectors. Please visit northwoodinvestors.com for more information.

About Northwood Retail

Northwood Retail LLC was established by Northwood Investors, a privately held, global real estate investment and management firm. The platform currently leases, manages, and markets a portfolio of community and mixed-use properties across the United States with a concentration in Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, and California. Built upon strong, fundamental real estate principles, Northwood Retail is focused on creating value at each project through a disciplined approach to leasing, development, property management, and marketing. To learn more about the company and its unique properties, visit northwoodretail.com.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit pacificlife.com.

Pacific Life has a demonstrated track record in providing debt and equity capital for the acquisition and development of select real estate properties. For more information on Pacific Life Real Estate Investments, please visit paclife.co/realestateinvestment.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2022 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2022 FORTUNE 500® list.

Contact: Kwyn Johnson
Phone: 406.314.5120
Email: kwyn@evolveprandmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwood-investors-acquires-nashvilles-fifth--broadway-301685696.html

SOURCE Northwood Retail

