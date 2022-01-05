U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,792.32
    -1.22 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,885.44
    +85.79 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,531.02
    -91.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.70
    +2.83 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.31
    +1.32 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0140 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8200
    -0.3060 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,674.25
    -605.01 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.95
    +6.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.58
    +22.43 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Northwood Liquid Management Completes Management-Led Buyout and Rebrands as Rush Island Management

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwood Liquid Management L.P. ("Northwood Liquid") announced today that it has completed a management-led buyout from its affiliated company, Northwood Investors LLC ("Northwood"), and has rebranded as Rush Island Management ("Rush Island"). The firm, a real estate investment manager focused on publicly traded real estate and related securities, launched in 2018 and has $558 million in assets under management as of 1/1/2022.

Rush Island Logo
Rush Island Logo

Rush Island's founders and Co-CIOs, Steve Millham and Raleigh Nuckols, have a combined 45+ years of experience in executing both public and private real estate investments.

"We are thrilled with the buyout and our full ownership of our firm going forward," said Millham. "We are extremely thankful for our partnership with Northwood, who are a best-in-class real estate private equity firm. More importantly, they are excellent partners and friends, and we are grateful for our relationship with them over the past four years."

Northwood, led by John Kukral, is a privately held, real estate private equity firm that manages approximately $8 billion of investor capital and owns and operates real estate across the US and Europe. "We are grateful for our partnership with Northwood Liquid over the past 4+ years and wish them well in the future. We look forward to staying close to the Rush Island team as we both work to invest on behalf of our respective limited partners," said Kukral.

Prior to founding Rush Island, Messrs. Millham and Nuckols worked together at Farallon Capital Management for many years. Mr. Millham earned a BA in Economics in 1990 from Stanford University. Mr. Nuckols earned a BS in Commerce in 2005 from the University of Virginia. Rush Island is located at 34 East 51st Street in New York City.

For more information visit www.rushisland.com

Press Contact:

Andrew Stotland
astotland@rushisland.com
212.468.0164

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwood-liquid-management-completes-management-led-buyout-and-rebrands-as-rush-island-management-301454113.html

SOURCE Rush Island Management

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe downgraded to neutral at UBS on concerns that spending was pulled forward

    Adobe was downgraded to neutral from buy at UBS, with its price target reduced to $575 from $635. Analyst Karl Keirstead said after speaking with 14 large enterprise IT executives and services partners of Adobe, he's worried that spending was pulled forward in 2020 and 2021, which will pressure its growth rate this year. The risk of disappointing beats, or even a miss, is "not insignificant." Adobe shares have gained 14% over the last 52 weeks, compared to a 29% rise for the S&P 500 over the sam

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Shares in COVID-19 vaccine developer Valneva extend fall

    Shares in biotech company Valneva fell again on Wednesday, declining for the seventh day in a row due to a growing belief amongst investors that the COVID-19 Omicron variant might lessen the need for mass vaccination. At 0945 GMT, Valneva shares were down 3% at 17.10 euros, meaning the stock has now lost close to 40% since its Dec. 27 close of 26.38 euros. It did gain more than 200% a year in 2021 and 2020 as Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate came increasingly closer to approval.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Why Sea Limited Fell by 22.3% in December

    The gaming and e-commerce group faced poor investor sentiment even as it continued to make inroads into more Asian countries.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After Posting 1.3 Million Subscriber Adds

    The telecom giant also says it had 73.8 million HBO Max and HBO subscribers globally at the end of 2021.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 […]

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    Among the leaders in this niche is Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), and it has seen sharp revenue growth since it went public in early 2021. Here's why Affirm is a growth stock to consider for the long term. If the customer is approved, Affirm provides a range of fixed-installment payment options based on the cost and any interest charged.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With

  • AT&T exceeds HBO Max subscriber outlook

    Shares of AT&T Inc. are up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the telecommunications company offered some fourth-quarter metrics ahead of an investor conference.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • 5 Top Stocks to Buy In January

    There's no shortage of attractive growth opportunities and potential turnaround candidates that you may want to consider loading up on in January. Disney (NYSE: DIS), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Nike (NYSE: NKE) are my top stocks to buy in January. If you're a sports buff, you'll be watching some of Disney's ESPN.