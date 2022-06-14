U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,799.25
    +48.75 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,826.00
    +299.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,485.75
    +189.25 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.30
    +22.60 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.90
    +0.97 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0442
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5890
    +0.1830 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,581.01
    -2,842.13 (-11.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.36
    -62.52 (-11.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.58 (-1.32%)
     

NorthX Biologics appoints industry veterans to its board of directors

NorthX Biologics Matfors AB
·4 min read
NorthX Biologics Matfors AB
NorthX Biologics Matfors AB

MATFORS, Sweden, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweden-based NorthX Biologics (“NorthX”), which focuses on process development and GMP manufacture of advanced biological drugs, has announced the appointments of Lotta Ljungqvist, Richard Bergström, Mathias Uhlén and Lars Backsell to its board of directors.

“These industry veterans have helped build Recipharm, one of the largest CDMOs in the world. They have coordinated national vaccine programs and built European life science industry organizations and been the CEO of GE for the Nordics. They have also built innovative biotech companies with drugs reaching patients. It is an honor to serve with them to build NorthX Biologics to new heights!” said Thomas Eldered, Chairman of NorthX Biologics.

NorthX Biologics is a Nordic and European leader in plasmid DNA production and manufactures recombinant protein on a large scale for use globally. In 2021 it was recognized as a National Innovation Hub by the Swedish Minister of Enterprise and received support from the Swedish Innovation Agency, Vinnova, to help SMEs make the transition to clinical manufacturing and eventual commercialization.

“The strengthening of the board further cements our position as a leading European biologic and ATMP manufacturer. Our new directors will allow us to tap into expertise and networks that will help us transition to manufacture cell therapies and mRNA and to further improve our current DNA and protein manufacturing processes,” said Ted Fjällman, CEO NorthX Biologics.

Richard Bergström was appointed Sweden’s vaccine coordinator during the Covid-19 epidemic. This position included securing national vaccine access and producing a national vaccine plan. Prior to this, he was Director General of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and served for nine years as the Director General of LIF, the Swedish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry.

This follows positions in Switzerland in regulatory affairs at pharmaceutical companies Roche and Novartis. He has also served on the board of the Karolinska Institute.

Lotta Ljungqvist held the position of President and CEO of GE for the Nordic Region, and from 2017 to April 2022 CEO of Cytiva’s Testa Center for BioProcess Innovation. Her focus was to bridge the gap between industry, SMEs, and academia. She serves as a board member in several organizations including AroCell, BioLamina, BioArctic, Atlas Antibodies, Genovis and Vinnova. She is also the Chair of SwedenBIO, the leading Swedish industry organization for innovative biotech companies as well as Chair of the Biotechnology Division at the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

Dr Ljungqvist has been Global Head of R&D BioProcess at GE Healthcare Life Sciences and previously been responsible for the Contract Manufacturing Organization of Biovitrum AB, developing new manufacturing processes for biopharmaceuticals as well as producing material for clinical trials.

Mathias Uhlén is a serial entrepreneur and Professor in microbiology at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). His research has focused on protein science, antibody engineering and precision medicine. He is inventor on over 100 patents and has (co-)founded over 20 different biotech companies, some of whom have been sold to big pharma. Since 2003, he has led an international effort to systematically map the human proteome and transcriptome to create the Human Protein Atlas.

Professor Uhlén is a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in the USA, the Royal Swedish Academy of Science (KVA), the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA) and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO). He is also the President of the European Federation of Biotechnology. Between 2010-2015, he was the founding Director of the Science for Life Laboratory (SciLifeLab) which is a national center and one of the largest molecular biology research laboratories in Europe at the forefront of innovation for molecular technologies like gene sequencing and proteomics.

Lars Backsell, co-founded and built Recipharm, one of the top five global CDMOs in the pharma industry. The road to becoming one of the top pharma manufacturers in the world required organic growth and innovation, many acquisitions, and considerable market and product development experience. Between 2001 and 2007 six facilities were acquired. He held the role of Chief Executive Officer from 1995 to 2007 and served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Recipharm from 2008-2021. He has also held senior executive positions at Coloplast AB and Pharmacia AB.

Mr Backsell is a past member of the Board of Directors of Lund University BioScience AB, PROBI Aktiebolag and BioInvent international AB. He is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA) and in 2014 was distinguished by the Swedish Royal Patriotic Society with the prestigious Industrial Medal for exceptional entrepreneurship.

For more information, please contact: media@nxbio.com

NorthX Biologics is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with a focus on process development and manufacture of advanced biological drugs. Its innovation hub provides the opportunity for collaboration with innovative biotech companies and research institutes.


Recommended Stories

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK tests pandemic low as market sell-off batters fund

    A meltdown across equity and cryptocurrency markets Monday is dragging Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest down hard.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • ‘Bitcoin is like digital gold. It’s the first and it doesn’t have an unlimited supply:’ What crypto crash? The wild, crazy ride of a 30-something crypto investor who says he’s all in

    Vinny Zane has a taste for life — and an appetite for risk. The 38-year-old teacher and father of a 2-year-old son on Brooklyn’s Coney Island got into crypto in 2017 with $4,000 worth of Bitcoin, and jumped into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, last year. “It was a learning curve for me,” he told MarketWatch.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.

  • Why the Market Slump is Good News

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.