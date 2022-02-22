U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Norton Rose Fulbright adds cutting-edge technology and life sciences team in San Francisco, including partners Kuan and Novak

Norton Rose Fulbright
·4 min read

Expanded offering includes the launch of digital health and precision medicine practice

Roger Kuan

Roger Kuan
Roger Kuan

Jason Novak

Jason Novak
Jason Novak

San Francisco, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that a team of life sciences and intellectual property practitioners, including San Francisco partners Roger Kuan and Jason Novak, have joined the firm. Together, they will lead the firm’s charge into the digital health and precision medicine space, representing pharmaceutical, biotechnology and health insurance companies as well as technology startups and industry investors. Associate Dagim Tilahun and patent agent Noble Woo complete the arriving team.

Joining from Haynes and Boone, Kuan and Novak are highly skilled at handling intellectual property transactions for both startups and large companies, providing a range of services related to technology transactions, IP counseling and portfolio management. Earlier in their careers, Kuan and Novak both served in senior in-house roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We have prioritized California growth, and this team fits perfectly into our expansion strategy. Both Roger and Jason have entrepreneurial minds with innovative approaches to their practices. We are excited to welcome them and this new digital health and precision medicine practice to Norton Rose Fulbright.”

Jim Repass, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Intellectual Property, said:

“Roger and Jason possess extensive experience working at biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, which gives them a unique understanding of their clients’ businesses. We know their perspectives will greatly enhance the breadth of our intellectual property offering, and we expect their arrival to present the firm with many promising opportunities.”

Kuan counsels companies that are uniquely positioned in the convergence of life/medical sciences and technology industries on how to successfully navigate the complexities of the intellectual property and regulatory challenges they encounter. He has extensive experience in IP strategy and portfolio management (utility/design patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade dress), licensing and technology transactions, freedom-to-operate clearances, enforcement, monetization, IP due diligence and dispute resolution.

Kuan, who will be Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of IP’s Digital Health and Precision Medicine practice, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s global platform and its life sciences and healthcare practice is unmatched and provides an exciting opportunity to offer dynamic resources to clients while further expanding our practices. I am excited to collaborate with our new colleagues both in the US and on a truly international scale.”

Novak advises on the various legal issues that arise with emerging technologies in the life sciences and healthcare industry. He also has broad experience in IP strategy and patent portfolio management, preparation and prosecution, oppositions, counseling, licensing and technology transactions, in- and out-licensing, freedom-to-operate, various types of due diligence, IP training, risk recognition and management and dispute resolution.

Novak, who is a frequent author and speaker on intellectual property and life sciences topics, said:

“Cutting-edge technology developments are responsible for many of our new digital health capabilities and also bring forth unique legal issues. I look forward to continuing our service to clients in this fascinating and evolving industry with the support of Norton Rose Fulbright’s extensive resources.”

Licensed in California and with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Kuan received his law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law, his master’s degree in environmental engineering with a biochemical engineering emphasis from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo and his bachelor’s degree in toxicology from the University of California, Davis.

Novak, who is licensed in California, Illinois and with the USPTO, received his law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law and his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, with honors, from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Licensed in New York and with the USPTO, Tilahun earned his law degree from Fordham University Law School, his doctorate degree in physics from the University of Texas at Austin and his bachelor’s degree in physics from Hendrix College. He was also a graduate fellow at the Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics at the University of California Santa Barbara.

Woo earned a doctorate degree in applied physics and materials science with an emphasis in optics-based measurement systems from Cornell University, and a master’s degree in physical chemistry/materials science from Cornell University. He received his bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of California San Diego.

Attachments

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136513576 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com


