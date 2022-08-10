U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,203.43
    +80.96 (+1.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,284.66
    +510.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,822.26
    +328.33 (+2.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.28
    +48.39 (+2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.27
    -0.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    +0.24 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0338
    +0.0120 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7630
    -0.0340 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2248
    +0.0172 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5000
    -2.6160 (-1.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,015.37
    +887.61 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.06
    +33.84 (+6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Norton Rose Fulbright adds insurance regulatory and transactions team in New York and Los Angeles

Norton Rose Fulbright
·5 min read

Robert Romano

Robert Romano
Robert Romano

Jonathan Bank

Jonathan Bank
Jonathan Bank

New York, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the arrival of a four-person insurance corporate regulatory team, comprised of partner Robert Romano, counsel Jonathan Bank and insurance specialists Al Bottalico and Stewart Keir. Joining from Locke Lord, Romano and Keir will practice in Norton Rose Fulbright’s New York office, and Bank and Bottalico will be based in the firm’s Los Angeles office.

The team joins Norton Rose Fulbright’s renowned global insurance practice, with leading practices in the UK, Australia, Singapore and South Africa as well as continental Europe. The team expands the firm’s longstanding work in the US on contentious matters to include all types of noncontentious mandates and the full range of regulatory advice.

Romano has extensive experience with insurance regulatory and corporate matters. He has assisted clients in numerous M&A, corporate finance and restructuring transactions, with special attention to methods of entry into new and specialty markets for domestic and international insurers. Romano spent two years in the London office of a prior law firm assisting the Corporation of Lloyd’s and clients in the Lloyd’s and company markets. He frequently attends meetings of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and has recently contributed to rule-making deliberations on reinsurance reform, Insurance Business Transfers and Corporate Divisions. Romano is the third US lateral partner to join the corporate, M&A and securities practice in the past month, following Rajiv Khanna and Eric Rauch.

Bank’s practice focuses on reinsurance/insurance matters, insurance company restructuring and regulatory related matters (credit for reinsurance/collateral) for both the domestic and foreign/alien as well as captive insurance markets. He spent three years employed by UK market participants, including one of the major accountancy firms, working on a number of major UK insurer liquidations. He is actively involved in the run-off industry, involving  both Corporate Division and Insurance Business Transfer statutes.

Keir and Bottalico are non-lawyer insurance financial and regulatory specialists. They both served in senior positions in insurance regulatory agencies in the US. Keir, who is also a chartered property and casualty underwriter (CPCU), served for 32 years in the New York Insurance Department (now the Insurance Division of the New York Department of Financial Services), his last position being that of Assistant Deputy Superintendent and Chief Insurance Examiner. Bottalico served for 38 years in the California Insurance Department ending his service as Deputy Insurance Commissioner of the Financial Surveillance Branch. They assist clients with all aspects of insurance regulation and analysis, including statutory accounting, auditing, compliance and liaising with state insurance regulators.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Robert, Jonathan, Al and Stewart are all seasoned professionals in insurance law who are also highly regarded in the regulatory community. Their practices blend well with our existing insurance capabilities and also supplement our overall strength in the financial institutions sector in the US and globally.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, said:

“The regulatory landscape is everchanging, and insurers rely on our global team to advise them on complex issues. Robert, Jonathan, Al and Stewart have impressive experience which expands Norton Rose Fulbright’s service offerings for our insurance industry clients, especially in the highly-regulated US insurance market.”

Romano, who has extensive experience in the Brazilian market, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has an unmatched global reach that will greatly benefit my international practice, especially in Brazil. I’m excited to join the US insurance regulatory team and get a chance to expand our practice with colleagues across the globe.”

Bank, who worked for Chadbourne & Parke before its 2017 combination with Norton Rose Fulbright, said:

“I have practiced together with many lawyers at Norton Rose Fulbright for a long time, and moving our practice to this world-class firm is a great opportunity for our team and our clients.”

Both Romano and Bank are licensed in New York, and Bank is also licensed in California. Romano earned his law degree from New York University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree cum laude from Harvard College. Bank earned his law degree from Creighton University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. Bottalico received his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fullerton and Kier earned his bachelor’s degree from Hunter College of the City University of New York.

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world
nortonrosefulbright.com

 

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136513576 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Avoid semiconductor stocks, Citi analyst warns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss one Citi analysts warning calling on investors to avoid semiconductor stocks.

  • Invitae (NVTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Invitae 2022 second quarter results call. Joining us today are president and CEO, Ken Knight; and our CFO, Roxi Wen. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you the various remarks that we make on this call that are not historical, including those about our vision and business model, the company's strategic business realignment, future financial and operating results, expectations of future growth and reduction in burn rate, future products, services, our product pipeline and the timing, and investments in our infrastructure and operations constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet

    Once an investment darling, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has fallen from grace. The continued crackdown on tech companies in China, the threat of delisting, and the worsening geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and the Chinese government make the stock seem almost uninvestable. Alibaba has been a symbol of excellence and quality.

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 09, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to AbCellera's second quarter 2022 business update and conference call.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as investors cheer on cooler CPI data

    U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday as Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief over a lower-than expected inflation reading for July.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Disney earnings: What to expect from the media giant’s Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings expectations for Disney, subscriber guidance, and the future of streaming.&nbsp;

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Every investor in Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions...

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us today are Vuzix CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.