Norton Rose Fulbright appoints Carter Crow as Global Head of Employment and Labor

Houston, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the appointment of Houston partner Carter Crow as its Global Head of Employment and Labor.

Partner-in-Charge of Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston office since 2013, Carter focuses his practice on employment litigation. He has significant experience in wage and hour litigation, employee/executive/partnership contract litigation, trade secrets/non-compete agreements/non-solicitation agreements as well as workplace investigations.

Carter is actively involved in the greater Houston community, including regional leadership with Young Life, and as a trustee of the MD Anderson Foundation.

Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:

“Carter has a proven track record as a leader both at our firm and in the legal community. Carter’s international client base helps him to understand the challenges of clients globally, which will be valuable in this important role.”

Carter, who has served as President of the Houston Bar Association, said:

“Employment law has taken center stage following the pandemic, and companies face complex challenges in this new workplace landscape. I’m eager to work with my global colleagues in providing innovative solutions to clients around the world.”

Carter has been consistently recognized by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers and Thomson Reuters.

