U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.42
    +0.87 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,172.15
    +40.29 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.79
    -19.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.80
    +13.34 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.92
    -0.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1251
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    +0.0040 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3511
    +0.0067 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6830
    -0.4410 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,746.37
    +217.62 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.17
    +7.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Norton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner

Norton Rose Fulbright
·3 min read

Yitai Hu

Yitai Hu
Yitai Hu

San Francisco, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that intellectual property and technology litigator Yitai Hu has joined its San Francisco office as a partner. Hu and his experience advising clients on complex legal issues involving technology disputes, protection, and transactions will enhance both Norton Rose Fulbright’s nationally recognized intellectual property practice and its rapidly expanding capabilities on the West Coast, with the firm increasing its partnership in California by nearly 40% over the last two years.

As an internationally recognized IP litigator, Hu has handled over 150 cases before US district courts and state courts concerning patent, trade secret and licensing disputes. He also has extensive experience with Section 337 investigations before the US International Trade Commission, where he has handled more than 20 investigations, 15 of which as lead counsel. While his practice focuses on technology and intellectual property disputes, Hu routinely advises clients on issues arising in transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Northern California is synonymous with innovation, and Yitai has earned a reputation as a leader in this space. We have prioritized California growth, and our clients will benefit from Yitai’s perspective.”

Jim Repass, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Intellectual Property, said:

“With nearly 25 years of intellectual property law experience, Yitai possesses valuable insight that our clients will appreciate. We look forward to collaborating with Yitai on sophisticated IP matters involving cutting-edge technology.”

Hu, whose career includes obtaining more than $100 million in patent licensing fees for clients, said:

“I am delighted to join Norton Rose Fulbright, especially its well-regarded intellectual property practice. My representation of technology companies in the US and internationally on complex matters makes this prestigious firm with its global resources a great match.”

Hu has experience with several patent cases in court and administrative proceedings that occur outside of the US. He has helped clients in the US and Asia with intellectual property theft and misappropriation matters as well as cases involving licensing, contract, technology transfer and commercial disputes.

Licensed in California and the District of Columbia, Hu received his law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law and his bachelor of arts from the University of Kansas.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world

nortonrosefulbright.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136513576 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com


Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • UPS CEO talks upbeat earnings, business model pivot, price increases, and hiring

    UPS CEO Carol Tomé joins Yahoo Finance Live&nbsp;to discuss better-than-expected earnings, hiring challenges, supply chain disruptions, and the overall outlook for the logistics company.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Better Cloud Stock: ServiceNow vs. Snowflake

    ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are both high-growth cloud stocks that have stumbled as rising inflation and higher interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. Over the past two months, ServiceNow's stock price declined nearly 20%, while Snowflake's stock price slumped more than 30%. ServiceNow and Snowflake both break down silos and simplify tasks for large companies with their cloud-based subscription services.

  • Want 142% to 227% Returns This Year? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    Unfortunately, the market has given up some of those gains in 2022, as uncertainty surrounding high inflation and rising interest rates has sparked a selling spree. For instance, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan recently raised his price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) stock to $130, implying 142% upside. Likewise, Naved Khan of Truist Securities has a price target of $88 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying 227% upside.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.