Norton Rose Fulbright’s corporate/M&A practice growth continues with San Francisco partner

San Francisco, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that corporate, M&A and securities lawyer Kaylee Yang has joined its San Francisco office as a partner.

Yang is the fourth US lateral partner to join the corporate, M&A and securities practice in the last six weeks, following Rajiv Khanna, Eric Rauch and Robert Romano. Overall, she is the 27th lateral partner to join Norton Rose Fulbright in the US this year.

Joining from Baker Botts, Yang represents public and private companies in complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, investments and joint ventures as well as operational and corporate governance strategy. She counsels clients in various industries, including life sciences, TMT, clean energy and entertainment. Her practice focuses on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital investments as well as antitrust matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We are having great success recruiting top legal talent this year, and Kaylee is an excellent addition to our Corporate M&A practice in San Francisco. We are committed to continued growth in California, which allows us to represent clients seamlessly with our colleagues in Asia on significant cross-border deals.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, said:

“Kaylee has a great depth of knowledge in various areas of corporate law, and her technology sector experience strengthens us in this rapidly-growing space. Kaylee’s extensive experience in cross-border transactions will be an asset to our global teams, and I look forward to collaborating with her on some of our clients’ most complex transactions.”

Yang, whose practice has a particular emphasis on investments in early-stage technologies, said:

“I am excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright, which is widely recognized as a truly global firm dedicated to superior client service. My practice is diverse from a geographic perspective, and this firm having locations across the globe has the platform to support that.”

Licensed in California, Yang earned her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. She received both her Master of Laws and her Bachelor of Laws with honors from Renmin University of China.

