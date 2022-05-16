Norton Rose Fulbright expands in Los Angeles and Washington, DC with environmental and government affairs partner

Scott Burton

Scott Burton

Los Angeles, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that environmental regulation and government affairs lawyer Scott Burton has joined the firm as a partner in its Los Angeles and Washington, DC offices.

Joining from Hunton Andrews Kurth, Burton leverages his extensive environmental, energy and natural resources experience to advise clients in the national and international public policy arenas on a spectrum of high-profile and high-risk issues. He represents clients both nationally and internationally on issues related to government enforcement, legislative and regulatory policy advocacy as well as complex permitting and transactional matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Scott is a tremendous lawyer known for his international and environmental experience. Our firm’s Litigation Trends Survey shows that environmental, social and governance issues continue to drive disputes, and clients look to us for reliable counsel in the ESG space. We’re delighted to have Scott join our team as we continue to advise clients on these complex issues.”

Jeff Margulies, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Los Angeles and San Francisco Partner-in-Charge, said:

“Scott has specific experience advising clients on California-related environmental issues, and he also has a strong national practice as well as an extensive international practice with a focus on Asia. His global experience and collaborative approach make him an excellent addition to Norton Rose Fulbright and our Los Angeles office.”

Burton, who was recognized by Who’s Who Legal for environment in 2021, said:

“I counsel and defend local and multinational clients whose environmental needs are unique, multifaceted and high-stakes. Norton Rose Fulbright’s strong US disputes practice and sophisticated global platform will provide significant value to helping achieve my clients’ legal and business objectives. I’m genuinely excited to join the firm, particularly given its strong energy and natural resources practice and longstanding commitment to environmental, social and governance issues.”

Story continues

Burton has defended federal and state civil and criminal enforcement matters involving numerous regulatory programs, including, among others, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act. He frequently interacts with industry trade organizations, nongovernmental research and policy organizations as well as US and foreign agencies, ministries and delegations.

Licensed to practice in California and the District of Columbia, Burton earned his law degree from UCLA School of Law and his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from the University of California Irvine.

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world

nortonrosefulbright.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136513576 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com



