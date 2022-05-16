U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,034.21
    +10.32 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,408.70
    +212.04 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,761.56
    -43.45 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.77
    +2.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.37
    +3.88 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.58 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0490 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3000
    +0.1150 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,686.04
    -290.15 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.49
    +422.81 (+174.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Norton Rose Fulbright expands in Los Angeles and Washington, DC with environmental and government affairs partner

Norton Rose Fulbright
·3 min read

Scott Burton

Scott Burton
Scott Burton

Los Angeles, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that environmental regulation and government affairs lawyer Scott Burton has joined the firm as a partner in its Los Angeles and Washington, DC offices.

Joining from Hunton Andrews Kurth, Burton leverages his extensive environmental, energy and natural resources experience to advise clients in the national and international public policy arenas on a spectrum of high-profile and high-risk issues. He represents clients both nationally and internationally on issues related to government enforcement, legislative and regulatory policy advocacy as well as complex permitting and transactional matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Scott is a tremendous lawyer known for his international and environmental experience. Our firm’s Litigation Trends Survey shows that environmental, social and governance issues continue to drive disputes, and clients look to us for reliable counsel in the ESG space. We’re delighted to have Scott join our team as we continue to advise clients on these complex issues.”

Jeff Margulies, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Los Angeles and San Francisco Partner-in-Charge, said:

“Scott has specific experience advising clients on California-related environmental issues, and he also has a strong national practice as well as an extensive international practice with a focus on Asia. His global experience and collaborative approach make him an excellent addition to Norton Rose Fulbright and our Los Angeles office.”

Burton, who was recognized by Who’s Who Legal for environment in 2021, said:

“I counsel and defend local and multinational clients whose environmental needs are unique, multifaceted and high-stakes. Norton Rose Fulbright’s strong US disputes practice and sophisticated global platform will provide significant value to helping achieve my clients’ legal and business objectives. I’m genuinely excited to join the firm, particularly given its strong energy and natural resources practice and longstanding commitment to environmental, social and governance issues.”

Burton has defended federal and state civil and criminal enforcement matters involving numerous regulatory programs, including, among others, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act. He frequently interacts with industry trade organizations, nongovernmental research and policy organizations as well as US and foreign agencies, ministries and delegations.

Licensed to practice in California and the District of Columbia, Burton earned his law degree from UCLA School of Law and his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from the University of California Irvine.

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world
nortonrosefulbright.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136513576 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Walmart to pilot program aimed at putting new college grads on the path to a $210,000 salary

    Walmart Inc. said Monday that it is piloting the College2Career program this summer, which will focus on putting new college grads on a career path with the retail giant. College graduates and college students within a year of graduation are eligible. The program offers training, classwork and mentorship leading to a newly-created management position, emerging coach, which pays $65,000 per year. This role is seen as a stop along the route to the store manager position, which pays $210,000. "With

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • McDonald’s to Exit From Russia After Three Decades

    The company will sell its business in Russia, joining a raft of Western companies leaving as the war in Ukraine continues. It expects to post a charge of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in connection with the move.

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • Crucial gas supplies turned away from UK ports

    Critical shipments of natural gas are being turned away from British ports because National Grid fears it will be overwhelmed by supplies intended to tackle the European energy crisis.

  • Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

    African nations that have historically been gas suppliers to Europe are well placed to scale up their exports as Brussels looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) AR SDK Platform Supporting McCormick® SUNSHINE SEASONING BY TABITHA BROWN New Product Launch

    Imagine AR Inc. (IP: CSE) (IPNFF: OTCQB) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables companies, sports teams, and organizations to instantly create AR campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to announce its SDK Platform will be integrated with the McCormick Flavor Maker App for the Tabitha Brown Sunshine Seasoning Launch June 15, 2022.

  • UPDATE 5-Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • 24 Screenshots Of Management Being Awful To Employees That Will Make Your Blood Boil

    Prepare to be appalled.View Entire Post ›

  • Oil Prices Decline on Fear China Lockdowns Are Hurting More Than Feared

    Oil prices slipped on Monday after economic data from China suggested that the country’s latest struggle with Covid-19 is hurting fuel consumption. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, fell 1.1% to $109.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 1.6%.

  • UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

    UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive, Andrea Orcel, said in March it was considering pulling out of the country, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with matter. Citigroup is the most internationally diversified of big banks based in the United States. UniCredit received one offer from Interros group, the investment business owned by Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men and an oligarch who has not been sanctioned by the United States, Britain or the European Union, but the Italian bank rejected the offer, the FT said.

  • US Deepens China Solar Tariff Probe With Scrutiny of 8 Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Commerce Department is deepening its probe into whether solar power companies are circumventing import tariffs, singling out some of the industry’s giants for increased scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t K

  • STEER Announces Rollout of its Delivery as a Service ("DaaS") Offering with 200 + Small and Medium Businesses

    Facedrive Inc. ("STEER" or "the Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce it has successfully rolled out its Delivery as a Service ("DaaS") offering with over 200 small and medium businesses ("SMBs"), and is now marketing such services to large big box retailers. STEER's DaaS offering provides a last mile logistics solution for retailers to offer just-in-time deliveries to end-users. The Company expects the DaaS platform to be a key elemen

  • Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas. Brent crude rose $1.34, or 1.2%, at $112.89 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1710 EDT) 1342 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.22, or less than 0.1%, to $$112.71 a barrel. However, it is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.

  • Japan's Recruit sees more female executives as key to growth

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Glassdoor owner Recruit Holdings says it wants to have women in 50% of its senior executive and managerial roles within 10 years - a rare pledge in a country where men dominate the top echelons of companies, politics and the civil service. The push for more women at the upper levels of Japan's largest human resource service company is part of a diversity drive to ensure a flow of bright business ideas, said Chief Operating Officer Ayano "Sena" Senaha, its most senior female executive. As of April 1, 21% of Recruit's senior executives, including heads of major business units, were women, compared with 10% a year earlier, according to company data seen by Reuters.