U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,584.78
    +2.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,008.78
    +86.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,472.51
    -60.04 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.39
    +1.11 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.00
    +12.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    +0.43 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4510
    +0.0390 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3161
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7860
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,503.09
    +317.82 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.08
    -6.58 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.51
    +3.59 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Norton Rose Fulbright grows Minneapolis office with acclaimed 11-lawyer litigation team

Norton Rose Fulbright
·6 min read

Ben Hulse and Jamal Faleel, Partners

Ben Hulse and Jamal Faleel, Partners
Ben Hulse and Jamal Faleel, Partners

Mary Young and Jerry Alcazar, Partners

Mary Young and Jerry Alcazar, Partners
Mary Young and Jerry Alcazar, Partners

Minneapolis, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is expanding its Minneapolis office with 11 lawyers, including four partners, joining its Commercial Litigation and Products, Pharma, Medical and Mass Tort teams. These lawyers join from Blackwell Burke P.A., a boutique trial law firm recently honored as Benchmark Litigation’s “Minnesota Firm of the Year” for the sixth consecutive year.

Joining Norton Rose Fulbright as partners are Jerry Alcazar, S. Jamal Faleel, Benjamin W. Hulse and Mary S. Young. Of counsel Corey L. Gordon, senior counsel Emily Ambrose, Andy Crowder and Charmaine K. Harris, senior associate Ted Hartman and associates Gene Hummel and Amarachi Ihejirika complete the group.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We have been part of the Minneapolis business community since 1994. Bringing in Jerry, Jamal, Ben and Mary, as well as their team – who regularly represent many of the Fortune 500 and have a client base that is highly complementary to ours – is an ideal match, as our firm has a long history of trial success and litigation excellence.”

Tim Kenny, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Minneapolis Partner-in-Charge, said:

“This dynamic team comes from a firm known for its high-profile litigation achievements and outstanding client service. Having collaborated as co-counsel with some of these lawyers, I have seen firsthand the excellence and professionalism they bring to Norton Rose Fulbright.”

Young, who was trained along with the other members of the 11-lawyer team by celebrated trial advocate Jerry Blackwell, said:

“We are pleased and excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright, where we will continue to provide unmatched service for our clients in the Twin Cities and on a national scale. The firm’s rich history as a leading trial firm and proven commitment to diversity were extremely important to us. We are thrilled that our team is remaining together and can continue to build on the trial work that is the cornerstone of our practice. This is a natural fit for us.”

Blackwell, who is leaving private practice to pursue a career in public service, said:

“This group has been family to me and I will miss them. They have distinguished themselves in the profession by punching above their weight, achieving outstanding results in the cases that matter most across the country as well as in community service, year after year. They excel in both litigation and in trial work, and have the experience to know the difference. I am proud of them and delighted to see them joining such a fine firm, simpatico in the pursuit of excellence in trial work and in the commitment to the community. I wish them and Norton Rose Fulbright all the best.”

Norton Rose Fulbright, which won the “Innovations in Diversity and Inclusion” award at last month’s Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, is focused on attracting diverse lawyers who are practice and sector leaders. With Alcazar, Faleel and Young, seven of the 10 US lateral partners who have joined the firm in 2022 are diverse in race or gender. In both 2020 and 2021, more than 40% of the US lateral partners added were diverse.

About the new partners

Alcazar serves as national litigation and trial counsel for major corporations. His practice includes product liability and high-stakes disputes. His trial and arbitration experience includes representing product manufacturers, food producers, grocery retailers, transportation companies and homebuilders.

Faleel serves as lead trial counsel and a trusted advisor to his clients on their most challenging high-stakes trials, litigation and regulatory matters. He has two decades of experience representing public and private companies across a broad spectrum of industries, including consumer products, healthcare and life sciences. He also serves as corporate counsel for one of the world’s largest consumer goods private label manufacturers, helping his client navigate its dynamic global regulatory and litigation landscape.

Hulse focuses on class action defense, mass tort defense and commercial litigation. He represents leading companies from several different sectors, including medical devices, food, health and fitness, oil and gas as well as banking and insurance. He is an experienced trial lawyer and frequently represents clients on appeal.

Young represents clients in complex matters across a broad range of substantive legal areas, including product liability, consumer fraud class actions, mass torts, and commercial litigation. She serves as national counsel and national coordinating counsel for Fortune 500 companies, defending claims in state and federal courts across the country, including in multidistrict litigation and consolidated proceedings.

Young and Gordon also served pro bono, with Blackwell, as members of the prosecution team that secured the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. They applied their decades of experience in trying large, civil cases to synthesize complex medical issues in a way that was clear and understandable for the jury.

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world
nortonrosefulbright.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136513576 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Sailing Higher Tuesday Morning

    Tuesday morning brought some hesitation to Wall Street, as market participants got a reminder that geopolitical problems are still extreme and will likely persist for a long time. Carnival is bulking up to meet anticipated high demand.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • The Importance Of Volume: How Heavy Trade Sparked An 'Open Sesame' Moment For Alibaba

    Volume, and its relationship with price, is one of the key considerations an investor should always bear in mind.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks To Buy This Week

    Over the past few months, inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds caused many investors to dump their growth stocks and buy value stocks instead. The Trade Desk owns the world's largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) for digital ads. In other words, The Trade Desk will benefit from the slow death of linear TV platforms and the rise of streaming services.

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • GOLDMINING ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

    GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to issue the following letter from its Chairman, Amir Adnani, updating shareholders on the Company's progress in advancing and unlocking value from its portfolio of assets while enhancing a peer leading balance sheet which includes cash and holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty").

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Should You Buy GameStop Stock After It Announced a Stock Split?

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) announced a stock split after the market closed on Thursday, March 31. Typically, you see stock splits from companies that have share prices in the thousands of dollars; it was surprising to see one coming from GameStop, selling at $165 per share as of today's market close. Stock splits usually create a lower nominal stock price, making it more attractive and affordable for retail investors.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Trouble Is Brewing Under the Stock Market’s Surface, BTIG Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyclical shares tied to the U.S. economy’s health including banks, homebuilders and transports are struggling against the broader stock market, a telltale sign that investors remain hesitant to pour money into riskier corners of the market, according to BTIG, a U.S. brokerage firm. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, Qualcomm, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.