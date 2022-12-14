U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

Norton Rose Fulbright grows recognized tax practice with partner in Houston

Norton Rose Fulbright
·3 min read

Todd Chelius

Todd Chelius
Todd Chelius

Houston, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Todd Chelius has joined its tax practice as a partner in Houston.

Joining from Dorsey & Whitney, Chelius has significant experience negotiating tax and commercial aspects of mergers, acquisitions, financings, partnerships and joint ventures, often with international components. He advises public companies, private companies and investment funds in various industries, including energy, technology, manufacturing, insurance, infrastructure and finance.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Todd is an exceptional tax lawyer with a blend of private practice and in-house experience that our clients will appreciate. His strengths complement our tax team, making him an excellent fit for our firm.”

Robert Morris, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Tax, commented:

“Todd’s diverse skillset developed by serving clients in a variety of industries will certainly benefit our clients. In particular, his experience with emerging markets and cross-border initiatives align with our firm’s strategic priorities.”

Chelius, who previously served as a federal tax lawyer at Amazon, said:

“I am excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s tax practice, which has a sterling reputation throughout the legal industry. The firm’s global platform will add significant value to my practice.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s tax lawyers provide comprehensive legal advice covering all areas of tax law including planning, investigations and litigation services, anywhere in the world. The firm has been recognized by Chambers USA as having a leading tax practice since the legal directory’s inception nearly 20 years ago.

In six years as in-house counsel at Amazon, Chelius practiced as a federal tax attorney and served on the M&A Tax/Federal Tax Planning, Tax Controversy and International Tax Planning teams. He negotiated tax and legal aspects of Amazon’s credit agreements, mergers and acquisitions and corporate investments, often handling projects involving cross-functional and international teams. Prior to working for Amazon, Chelius practiced at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Licensed in Texas, Chelius earned an LLM in Taxation from the New York University School of Law, a JD/LLM in Tax Law, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law and a BS from Brigham Young University. He is fluent in Afrikaans.

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world
nortonrosefulbright.com

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136513576 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com


