NORTONLIFELOCK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Merger and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition of Avast Plc (LSE: AVST.L).



On August 11, 2021, NortonLifeLock announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Avast in a deal valued at between approximately $8.1 and $8.6 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Avast stockholder will have the choice to receive either the Majority Cash Option or the Majority Stock Option. The Majority Cash Option allows Avast stockholders to receive $7.61 in cash and 0.0302 shares of NortonLifeLock for each share of Avast common stock owned. The Majority Stock Option allows Avast stockholder to receive $2.37 in cash and 0.1937 shares of NortonLifeLock common stock for each share of Avast common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that NortonLifeLock’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for NortonLifeLock’s stockholders.

If you own shares of NortonLifeLock and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies

