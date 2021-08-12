U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

NORTONLIFELOCK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Merger and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition of Avast Plc (LSE: AVST.L).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On August 11, 2021, NortonLifeLock announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Avast in a deal valued at between approximately $8.1 and $8.6 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Avast stockholder will have the choice to receive either the Majority Cash Option or the Majority Stock Option. The Majority Cash Option allows Avast stockholders to receive $7.61 in cash and 0.0302 shares of NortonLifeLock for each share of Avast common stock owned. The Majority Stock Option allows Avast stockholder to receive $2.37 in cash and 0.1937 shares of NortonLifeLock common stock for each share of Avast common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that NortonLifeLock’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for NortonLifeLock’s stockholders.

If you own shares of NortonLifeLock and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


