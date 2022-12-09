U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.50
    +8.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,832.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.75
    +42.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.88
    +0.42 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1600
    -0.4700 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,214.72
    +376.71 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.89
    +11.21 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.22
    -3.95 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Norway’s $1.3 Trillion Wealth Fund Encourages Traders to Bet Against the Market

1
Kari Lundgren
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nicolai Tangen, the chief of Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, wants his traders to bet against the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s biggest single owner of publicly traded companies, with roughly 1.3% of all listed stocks, on Thursday outlined a three-year plan to stem losses that have built up in the turbulent markets of 2022, exacerbated by soaring inflation, interest-rate hikes and war in Europe. The wealth fund is — for the first time in its history — looking to a future where investments yield a fraction of what it’s used to seeing.

Tangen, who has repeatedly told his countrymen to brace for “very low returns,” said that means “excess returns are more important than ever before.”

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Tangen said the key to beating the benchmark will be to “drive the fund to become more long-term, more contrarian and more active on the negative selection.” That means “there’s a lot of stuff we don’t want to have,” he said, without elaborating.

Built from North Sea oil and gas riches, the Oslo-based fund has been warning about a prolonged downturn on the markets after achieving an average return of 6% over the quarter of a century of its existence. It lost 4.4% in the third quarter, equivalent to about $43 billion.

The fund only has one owner, unlike other large asset managers, and is largely an index follower, investing according to a strict mandate from the Finance Ministry. It seeks to make the most of its limited leeway to try to beat the benchmark it is measured against, something it has managed in eight of the last 10 years.

In a “volatile world, you need to be more long-term and you need to be more contrarian,” Tangen said. That’s “because there will be more opportunities when you can do the opposite to everybody else.”

The strategy “plays into this increased geopolitical uncertainty” and partial reversal of globalization, he said, as the wealth fund released its three-year strategy. The plan sets out goals such as investing in companies before they are publicly traded, voting more actively at shareholder meetings, improving collaboration between traders and portfolio managers, and exploiting periods of disruption in real-estate markets.

The fund also needs to be “more operationally robust,” including prepared to withstand cyberattacks, Tangen said. He’s already said openness and transparency are priorities to ensure Norwegians understand why their rainy-day fund isn’t growing as fast as before.

The fund reduced its involvement in initial public offerings last year. In hindsight, it dodged a bullet, having bought into fewer IPOs in “really frothy” markets and seeing those IPOs perform “really badly,” Tangen said. But that’s likely to change as conditions improve, he indicated.

“Exploring that opportunity selectively into the next strategy period is something that we will look into,” said Co-Chief Equities Officer Pedro Furtado Reis. “Doing so allows us to get in early to the company’s life cycle and hopefully with the growth of the company have a greater share of that value creation.”

The fund said it will consider investments in renewable energy storage and transmission going forward, expanding the range of renewable infrastructure it is willing to hold. It spent about €1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) on a 50% stake in a Dutch offshore wind farm in 2021, but has yet to add anything more to its renewable energy-infrastructure portfolio.

“It’s competitive,” Tangen said, about the market for wind and solar projects. “There are not that many projects, they’re very competitive and returns are very low. So we just want to increase the space. Generally speaking in the investment world, the more options you can have, the better.”

The broader scope in renewables also reflects an internal effort within the fund to improve collaboration between teams and identify new investment opportunities, Co-Chief Equities Officer Daniel Balthasar said.

“We built maybe a few more silos than we should have built,” Balthasar said. “With Nicolai coming in, there’s a much bigger effort on cross-team collaboration. And with that cross-team collaboration, we are also able to look in a much better way across value chains.”

(Updates with detail in sixth paragraph, comments with CEO in twelfth)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elliott Among Buyers of CVC’s €1.5 Billion Debt for Unilever Tea

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds Elliott Investment Management LP and Sona Asset Management Ltd. are among the firms that scooped up junk debt underpinning the buyout of Unilever PLC’s tea business at a discount.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal

  • Ask an Advisor: When Taking RMDs, How Do I Avoid Locking in Losses? I'll Be 72 Years Old Soon, and My Stocks Are ‘Way Down' This Year

    I will be 72 years old on Feb. 10, 2023. I have a traditional individual retirement (IRA) account. Most of the money is tied in stocks, and the stocks this year are way down. If I sell to pay the … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: When Taking RMDs, How Do I Avoid Locking in Losses? I'll Be 72 Years Old Soon, and My Stocks Are ‘Way Down' This Year appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presi

  • 'Game changer': This clever $8 gadget makes wrapping gifts so much easier

    The ‘genius’ Shark Tank-approved tool glides through wrapping paper to give you a smooth, straight line every time.

  • Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday helped mark a milestone in U.S. history when she held up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women. Yellen's signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position. Yellen joked during a stop in Texas about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors and said, “I will admit, I spent some quality time practicing my signature.”

  • Buffett’s Activision Stake Dinged by FTC Move

    Based on Activision's closing price on Thursday and FactSet's reporting of Berkshire Hathaway's cost per share, the paper loss right now is 94 cents, or just over $56.5 million.

  • Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Among Banks to Offload $750 Million of Citrix Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley were among a total of six lenders that offloaded $750 million of debt tied to the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. earlier this week as Wall Street banks look to chip away at billions of dollars in risky loans clogging their balance sheets.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi

  • SEC Presses Firms to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Bankruptcies

    (Bloomberg) -- Publicly traded companies exposed to the “crypto winter” and the collapse of FTX or other digital-asset companies might have to disclose those details to investors under new guidance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • India's Paytm considers buying back shares following a rough year

    Indian financial services firm Paytm said Thursday evening it is considering repurchasing its shares, following a tremulous year that has seen its stock price fall by over 60%. Paytm said it will discuss with the board on December 13 the proposal to buy back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company, the Noida-headquartered firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing. Buybacks are not uncommon and are generally seen as a way companies could reward their shareholders.

  • Banzai, a marketing tech startup, acquires Hyros for $110M, raises $100M and goes public via a $580M SPAC

    Today, Banzai -- an engagement marketing startup that provides tools to source and connect with potential sales leads, and tools to build and run online video events -- announced that it is going public, by way of a SPAC. Alongside that, Banzai is acquiring Hyros, a startup that specializes in advertising and marketing attribution. The combined company, called Banzai International, will trade on Nasdaq (specifically its Capital Market tier).

  • Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern

    Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday. Annual inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy came in below market forecasts, as economists polled by Reuters had expected it to hit 7.93% in November, after standing at 8.41% in the previous month. "Overall, this is a relatively good report," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist Andres Abadia, noting that headline inflation continued to ease thanks to the lagged effect of tighter financial conditions.

  • LPL Nabs Advisors With More Than $800 Million in Latest Recruiting Wins

    LPL Financial recruited two advisor teams that managed more than $800 million in combined client assets, according to the company. In the larger of the two moves, a team that oversaw $650 million joined LPL Financial in Centreville, Del. The group, dubbed Financial House, was previously affiliated with Lincoln Financial and is led by financial advisors Joseph Biloon, Robert Griesemer, and Emily Woodson. The advisors said that LPL Financial’s platform aligns with how their practice has evolved.

  • New York Fed taps insurance exec for new second in command

    The New York Federal Reserve has tapped an insurance industry executive as second in command to President John Williams, a role in which there has been recent turnover at the most important of the Fed system's 12 regional banks. Sushmita Shukla, currently a senior vice president and the chief operations officer for International Accident & Health at insurer Chubb Ltd, will become New York Fed first vice president and chief operating officer in March, the bank said on Thursday. The New York Fed, which had about 3,000 employees in 2021, is responsible for interacting directly with financial markets and implementing monetary policy, and Williams is the only regional bank president to be a permanent voter on the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's rate-setting body.

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Ma

  • Brazil risks losing control of the Amazon to organized crime, judge warns

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil runs the risk of losing control over its vast Amazon rainforest region to organized crime and traffickers who use the lawless region to smuggle drugs, a Supreme Court judge warned on Wednesday. Justice Luis Roberto Barroso proposed that environmental experts, investors and local authorities come together to brainstorm on how to foster sustainable development that would preserve the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest, and help the livelihood of the 25 million people who live there. The Amazon absorbs vast amounts of greenhouse gas responsible for global warming and its preservation is seen as essential to the fight against climate change.

  • U.S. court weighs novel issue of crypto ownership in bankruptcy

    A U.S. judge this week is considering for the first time the question of who owns bitcoin and other tokens in frozen accounts at a bankrupt digital asset exchange in a case that could shape customer protections in the cryptocurrency industry. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York City will sort through who owns cryptocurrencies held in accounts at the Celsius Network LLC exchange, which suspended withdrawals and then fell into Chapter 11 during this year's crypto crash. Glenn's eventual rulings will help shape the treatment of crypto in accounts that have been frozen at other failed firms such as FTX, Voyager Digital Ltd and BlockFi, which do not have enough funds to repay everyone in full.

  • Bernie Madoff’s Historic Ponzi Scheme Focus of Upcoming Netflix Docuseries

    Four-part series from documentarian Joe Berlinger features interviews with "whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims," as well as never-before-seen footage of Madoff’s video depositions

  • Canada Increases Bank Capital Requirements, Citing Interest-Rate Risk

    Canada’s banking regulator on Thursday announced that the country's banks will need to set aside more capital to guard against the systemic risk posed by rising interest rates. + The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it is asking the country’s banks to set aside 3% of risk-weighted assets as a “domestic-stability buffer.” The level is up from 2.5%. + “This new level reflects OSFI’s observation that high levels of systemic vulnerabilities have persisted and, in some case