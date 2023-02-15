U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.50
    -20.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,007.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,548.75
    -82.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.30
    -11.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.69
    -0.37 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.00
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8400
    -0.2300 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,109.83
    +345.57 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.09
    +10.67 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,491.51
    -111.26 (-0.40%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Norway Buy Now Pay Later Business Market Report to 2028: BNPL Payments to Reach $6.1 Billion in 2023

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The BNPL payment industry in Norway has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.

According to the publisher, BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 19.8% on an annual basis to reach US$6,158.5 million in 2023.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Norway remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.8% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$5,141.0 million in 2022 to reach US$10,265.3 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Norway. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

  • Klarna

  • Afterpay

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Norway through 57 tables and 71 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Norway BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Norway Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Norway Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Norway BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans

  • Credit - Loan Term Loans

Norway BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

Norway BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

  • Open Loop System

  • Closed Loop System

Norway BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Standalone

  • Banks & Payment Service Providers

  • Marketplaces

Norway Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Norway BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Norway Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Norway Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Norway Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Norway Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Norway Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Norway Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Norway Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Norway Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Share by Age Group

  • Share by Income

  • Share by Gender

  • Adoption Rationale

Reasons to buy

  • Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2019-2028). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.

  • Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.

  • Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.

  • Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey.

  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in Norway.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mn49v5-buy-now?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norway-buy-now-pay-later-business-market-report-to-2028-bnpl-payments-to-reach-6-1-billion-in-2023--301746929.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Buying bonds now is a smart money move even if the Fed keeps hiking rates. Here’s why.

    U.S. real interest rates are at their highest point in 15 years -- typically a bullish environmnt for bonds.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Slashed Its Stake in Taiwan Semi. Here’s What Else Warren Buffett Sold.

    Berkshire cuts its stake in the chip maker by nearly 90%. Taiwan Semi stock is down 3% in after-hours trading

  • 'You should be terrified': A TikToker went viral for explaining why anyone in the US making less than $25/hour is in serious trouble. He has a point. But you can prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • Why Walmart is shuttering its longtime Portland office, other U.S. tech sites

    Retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is closing three of its tech hubs including its outpost in Portland, the company confirmed to the Business Journal. The retailer is closing offices in Portland, Austin and Carlsbad, California, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is offering employees relocation options to other tech offices in either San Bruno, California, where the global tech division is based, or at the retailer's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • UPDATE 2-Devon Energy profit misses as output hit by winter storm

    Shale oil producer Devon Energy on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States during the period, as well as higher expenses on personnel. Winter Storm Elliott brought subfreezing temperatures and extreme weather to about two-thirds of the United States in December, forcing oil and gas wells freeze-ins, where ice crystals halt oil and gas production. Devon had said in January that it estimated its fourth-quarter production to be 2% lower, with operations at its Williston basin in North Dakota affected the most.