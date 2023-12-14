Norway’s Final Hike Defying Global Shift Sparks Krone Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank pushed ahead with a final hike in borrowing costs, acting to shore up the krone just as the US Federal Reserve leads a likely global pivot toward easing.

The currency surged after Norges Bank lifted its key deposit rate by a quarter point to 4.5%, an outcome predicted by only a minority of economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“The economy is cooling down, but inflation is still too high,” Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement. “An increase in the policy rate now reduces the risk of inflation remaining high for a long period of time. The policy rate will likely be kept at 4.5% for some time.”

The Norges Bank decision goes against the grain of global markets, which are pricing in cuts in major economies. It means that the central bank that effectively began a cycle of tightening among rich countries may now also become last to end it.

By contrast, Fed forecasts released with its decision on Wednesday amounted to a pivot toward easing. Earlier on Thursday, Swiss monetary officials removed a reference to possible hiking as they kept borrowing costs on hold.

Investors are now poised for decisions from the Bank of England and European Central Bank, both of which are also confronting mounting trader bets on rate reductions.

The currency strengthened as much as 2.2% to 11.3768 per euro, the strongest level since October.

Fueling the case for a Norwegian rate hike, as speculated by investors before the decision, has been the krone’s weakness. It has delivered the second-worst performance so far this year in the G-10 sphere of major currency jurisdictions, feeding imported price and wage pressures.

“Inflation is high, and the krone depreciation makes it more challenging to bring down inflation,” officials said. “An increase in the policy rate now will reduce the risk of inflation remaining high for a long period of time.”

Even against the currency backdrop, a majority of economists had anticipated that Norges Bank would scrap the plan to “likely” hike one more time that it had flagged in early November. The eight of 20 who predicted the move correctly were all from outside the Nordic region.

“There has been rife uncertainty if Norges Bank would follow through with its signaled rate hike,” Dane Cekov, senior strategist at Nordea Bank Abp, said in a report. “That became more of a wildcard after softer Norwegian macro data.”

Core price growth slowed in November by more than most analysts expected, meeting one condition for policymakers to change course. A survey by Norges Bank also confirmed last week that the fossil-fuel-rich economy is likely to stagnate and then contract at the start of the year.

“The forecast indicates that the policy rate will lie around 4.5% until autumn 2024, before gradually moving down,” Norges Bank said.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Veronica Ek, Anton Wilen, Charles Daly, Niclas Rolander, Stephen Treloar, Alastair Reed, Zoe Schneeweiss and Alice Atkins.

