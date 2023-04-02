Norway’s Krone Leads Commodity FX Higher on OPEC+ Production Cut
(Bloomberg) -- The Norwegian krone led commodity currencies higher in early Monday trading in Asia after OPEC+ announced a shock oil-production cut, while the yen weakened on the prospect of higher crude prices.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Dubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once Coveted
The group’s decision to reduce production by more than 1 million barrels a day, after prior assurances that it would hold supply steady, risks adding to global inflationary pressures and could spur central banks to keep policy tighter for longer. Crude fell to a 15-month low last month amid the banking-sector chaos, before recovering some ground.
The krone gained about 0.4% to around 10.43 per dollar as trading got underway. It lost roughly 6% in the first quarter, making it the weakest Group-of-10 currency this year as oil slumped. The Canadian and Australian dollars appreciated about 0.1% or more Monday, while the New Zealand currency was steady.
The OPEC+ news will reverberate through markets that are leaning toward the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by year-end, on the expectation that banking-sector strains will weigh on economic growth. That’s despite still-elevated inflation readings.
The currency of Japan, a major importer of oil, weakened 0.3% to 133.31 per dollar Monday, after depreciating 1.3% last quarter. It fell 0.3% to 144.48 per euro.
(Updates rates, adds yen move.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
John Wick’s Blowout Opening Lifts Lions Gate, But It Won’t Fix Starz
Trump Indictment Is Going to Make US Politics Even More Divisive
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.