Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,589.75
    +14.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,257.00
    +68.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,978.50
    +69.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.40
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.43
    -0.89 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.10
    +10.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1670
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    12.76
    -0.09 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1560
    +0.0480 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,045.02
    +2,111.54 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.35
    +37.80 (+4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.48
    +40.64 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,445.90
    +670.08 (+2.04%)
     

Norway union warns it may block Tesla cars meant for Sweden

25
Reuters
·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) — Norway's Fellesforbundet, the country's largest private sector labour union, said on Wednesday it could from Dec. 20 start blocking any transport of Tesla cars meant for the Swedish market.

Swedish unions have taken industrial action against Tesla since October in a bid to force the car manufacturer to sign collective bargaining agreements with mechanics.

"We consider blocking transportation of Tesla cars through Norway to Sweden unless Tesla reaches an agreement with Sweden's IF Metall union," a spokesperson for the Norwegian union told Reuters.

This photo taken on November 7, 2023 shows cars at the port of Malmo, Sweden as port workers block the loading of vehicles from US electric car giant Tesla during a strike. Workers at four Swedish ports blocked the loading and unloading of Tesla cars on November 7 in a growing strike movement over the US company's refusal to sign a collective wage agreement with mechanics. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
Workers at the port of Malmo, Sweden block the loading of vehicles from Tesla during a strike in November. (JOHAN NILSSON/ TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHAN NILSSON via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Denmark's 3F labour union also said it would support the Swedish mechanics by refusing to unload or transport cars made by the U.S. auto company for customers in Sweden.

The Norwegian and Danish unions said their actions would only affect cars that are meant for the Swedish market.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Advertisement