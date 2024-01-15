Norway Wealth Fund CEO Tangen Warns on Low Returns Ahead

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.5 trillion sovereign wealth fund is bracing for lackluster performance from the markets in the years to come as inflationary pressures are likely to remain.

“I think there is more underlying inflationary pressure,” Chief Executive Officer Nicolai Tangen said in an interview on Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “It’s going to stay there for longer and I do think the international central banks will be very careful in cutting rates too quickly because they have been too slow in putting them up.”

Created in the 1990s to invest Norway’s oil and gas revenues abroad, the fund - also known as Norges Bank Investment Management - is the world’s biggest single owner of equities.

Speaking earlier on Monday, BlackRock Inc. Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said slowing consumer-price growth is giving financial markets a false sense of security and that inflation could turn out to be stickier than anticipated. Inflation is also likely to stop the European Central Bank from lowering interest rates this year, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

Since taking over in 2020, Tangen has urged his traders to think more contrarian and take advantage of the long-term nature of the fund. He has also pushed for the fund to be a more active shareholder, with a stronger stance on ESG issues and corporate governance.

Norway established the fund in the late 1990s to invest the wealth created by the discovery of oil in 1969. NBIM today hold stakes in over 9,000 companies, or about 1.5% of all shares in the world’s listed companies, as well as assets in fixed income, real estate and renewable infrastructure.

The fund lost $34 billion in the third quarter after financial markets were dented by global growth concerns. That came after a rebound in technology stocks yielded a $143 billion return in the first half of 2023. The investor, which largely tracks a benchmark index based on a framework handed down by parliament, is due to release key figures for the full year on Jan. 30.

