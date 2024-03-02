Advertisement
Norway's king has pacemaker implanted in Malaysia after falling ill on holiday

Reuters
·1 min read

March 2 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald had a temporary pacemaker implanted on Saturday at a hospital in Malaysia after falling ill while on holiday there, the Norwegian royal household said.

"The pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate. The decision was made earlier today, and the procedure was successful," the palace said in a statement, adding that he is doing well under the circumstances but still requires rest.

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private holiday in the South-East Asian country when he fell ill with an infection earlier this week. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)

