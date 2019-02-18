Norwegian Air Shares Plunge During Bid to Raise Cash

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Norwegian Air ASA offered shares at 39 percent off a theoretical share price excluding subscription rights as the carrier is raising 3 billion kroner ($350 million) to shore up finances. The shares slid as much as 15 percent.

The company on Monday said it’s selling 91 million shares in a 2-for-1 rights offering to existing shareholders, setting the price at 33 kroner. The issue, announced last month, has been fully guaranteed by investors including billionaire shipping magnate John Fredriksen and Norway’s largest bank, DNB ASA.

Norwegian shares fell 7.3 percent to 90.28 kroner as of 2:09 p.m. in Oslo.

The capital increase “can’t avoid transferring significant values from existing shareholders to the new shareholders,” said Per Hansen, an investment economist at Nordnet. “Investors who haven’t already put their money in, should at the very least bide their time and hold on to their cash.”

Weighed down by losses amid a rapid expansion over the past years, the Norwegian discount carrier is selling new shares, cutting costs and even selling off airplanes. The airline has also been subject to intense takeover speculation with British airways parent IAG SA in January abandoning its pursuit.

