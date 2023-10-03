Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a ...

Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH). The stock, which is currently priced at 15.86, recorded a loss of 3.56% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 26.97%. The stock's fair valuation is $61.24, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

3. Future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Unveiling the Potential Risks

Unveiling the Potential Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -0.22, and the company's revenues and earnings have been on a downward trend over the past five years, which raises a crucial question: Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings a hidden gem or a value trap? These indicators suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at more than 60,000), operating 30 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company had redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With seven passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2028 (representing 19,000 incremental berths), Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's historical data, 2021: -0.13; 2022: -0.33; 2023: -0.38, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

The Bearish Signs: Declining Revenues and Earnings

One of the telltale indicators of a company's potential trouble is a sustained decline in revenues. In the case of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, both the revenue per share (evident from the last five years' TTM data: 2019: 28.67; 2020: 21.68; 2021: 0.08; 2022: 5.74; 2023: 16.54; ) and the 5-year revenue growth rate (-32%) have been on a consistent downward trajectory. This pattern may point to underlying challenges such as diminishing demand for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's products, or escalating competition in its market sector. Either scenario can pose serious risks to the company's future performance, warranting a thorough analysis by investors.

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

Despite its low price-to-fair-value ratio, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's falling revenues and earnings cast a long shadow over its investment attractiveness. A low price relative to intrinsic value can indeed suggest an investment opportunity, but only if the company's fundamentals are sound or improving. In Steelcase's case, the declining revenues, EBITDA, and earnings growth suggest that the company's issues may be more than just cyclical fluctuations.

Without a clear turnaround strategy, there's a risk that the company's performance could continue to deteriorate, leading to further price declines. In such a scenario, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be more indicative of a value trap than a value opportunity.

Conclusion

Given the company's consistent decline in revenues and earnings, coupled with its low Altman Z-score, it seems that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings may indeed be a value trap. While the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio may initially appear attractive, a deep dive into the company's financial health paints a different picture. This underlines the importance of thorough due diligence before making any investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .Investors can find stocks with good revenue and earnings growth using GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

