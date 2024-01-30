Norwegian Wealth Fund Posts First Underperformance in Five Years

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund failed to meet its benchmark for the first time in five years amid losses in unlisted real estate even as stock markets rebounded.

The fund returned to profit last year, gaining 16.1%, equivalent to about $213 billion, according to a statement on Tuesday. It fell below its benchmark by 18 basis points, a first such miss since 2018.

Created in the 1990s to manage Norway’s oil and gas revenues abroad, the fund is the world’s biggest single owner of equities and its returns are highly dependent on market movements.

The fund — known as Norges Bank Investment Management — invests according to a strict mandate defined by the Finance Ministry, and seeks to make most of its limited leeway. It also holds assets in fixed income, real estate and renewable infrastructure, but is barred from some asset classes such as private equity.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Nicolai Tangen reiterated he was bracing for lackluster performance from the markets in the years to come as inflationary pressures are likely to remain.

NBIM gained about 21% on stocks — which made up more than 70% of its assets — and edged up 6.1% on its fixed-income investments. Its unlisted real estate holdings dropped more than 12%, while the return on unlisted renewable-energy infrastructure was 3.7%.

The fund measures itself against a benchmark index based on the FTSE Global All Cap Index for equities and Bloomberg Barclays indexes for fixed income.

The Norwegian government deposited 711 billion kroner ($68 billion) into the fund in 2023. The fund’s market value has now ticked up to $1.6 trillion.

