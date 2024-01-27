Norwich Free Academy students, grads land jobs after manufacturing pipeline training

Jan. 26—NORWICH — Sometimes Norwich Free Academy technical education teacher Todd Zagurski lets his students answer their cellphones in class.

It might be Electric Boat calling to offer them a job.

Zagurski and several current students and recent NFA graduates raved about the Youth Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative Friday during a visit by U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, and U.S. acting Secretary of Labor, Julie Su. The group heard from students in manufacturing, CNA, EMT and a new program to train bilingual students as medical interpreters.

The federally funded Youth Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative is a pre-apprenticeship program at 18 high schools in eastern Connecticut. Since 2018, the YMPI has placed more than 100 students in manufacturing careers, according to information provided by Courtney's office.

Brandolf Schlieper, 17, a senior from Norwich, has interned at EB for the past two summers and has obtained his 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration certificate, a boost for his manufacturing resume.

Earlier this school year, EB did call for Schlieper, said Linda Farinha, director of the NFA college and career resources center. EB wanted Schlieper to start immediately, but Farinha reminded the caller that Schlieper is still in high school.

"So, we know he'll have a job waiting for him, but they have to wait a little bit longer," Farinha said.

Su said the students' stories showed how federal funding for the youth manufacturing initiative translates directly into success stories. NFA partners with the Eastern Workforce Investment Board to match training with the skills needed by local employers.

"It shows how good he is," Su said of Schlieper's early success. "It shows how good you all are, that that pipeline is so smooth and the needs for the skills that you are teaching are so urgent."

Will Walker, a 2020 NFA manufacturing pipeline graduate, returned to the school Friday as a welder and fabricator at Collins & Jewell Co., a custom fabrication and installation company in Bozrah. Company President Chris Jewell, also an NFA Board of Trustees member, said the company has hired about 12 to 15 employees through the pipeline.

Walker's senior year ground to a halt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. His training extended into the summer at the Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton. That's where Walker met Charlie Biederka, Collins & Jewell chief strategy officer, who hired him.

Biederka urged and then nagged Walker to attend welding school at Grasso Tech.

"That was huge," Walker told the group Friday. "That really slingshot me in my career path. Now I am really in tune with welding."

Cate Fusaro, a senior at NFA, is enrolled in the CNA program and wants to attend nursing school. She said the program has given her experience to work with patients and learn the work that nurses do. She has volunteered at Backus Hospital for the past two summers and was able to shadow staff in labor and delivery, radiation therapy and the emergency department.

"The CNA kind of gives me a step into nursing," Fusaro said. "I'll have a step ahead of the kids going into nursing school, and I'll have prior experience before my nursing school clinicals."

Riley Carpenter graduated from NFA last June, one of the first graduates in NFA's new EMT training program. He now works as an EMT firefighter.

"We show up when people are having their worst days," Carpenter told the visitors. "We know how to do it, and we know how to do it every time. Messing up is not an option."

NFA senior Alfredo Ramos started NFA's new CNA medical interpreter program on Thursday. He was enrolled in the CNA program, with a goal to become a neurologist. Spanish is Ramos' first language, and he said he already helps his parents with medical appointments to communicate with doctors.

"I love it. I absolutely love it," Ramos said. "I am so excited."

Su said she too is excited to see the students' success.

"You all are just demonstrating the power of smart investment as well as really smart partnerships," Su said.

c.bessette@theday.com