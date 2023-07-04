Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.29

Norwood Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NWFL) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.29 per share on 1st of August. This means that the annual payment will be 3.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Norwood Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Norwood Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 33%, which means that Norwood Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 19.1% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Norwood Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.727 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Norwood Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Norwood Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Norwood Financial's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Norwood Financial might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Norwood Financial in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

