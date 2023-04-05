Norwood Financial's (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.29 on the 1st of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Norwood Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 31%, which means that Norwood Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 22.2% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Norwood Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.727 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Norwood Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Norwood Financial's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Norwood Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Norwood Financial management tenure, salary, and performance. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here