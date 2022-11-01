NorZinc Announces Receipt of Final Permits from Parks Canada for Construction of Phase 1 of the All-Season Access Road at Prairie Creek

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce it has completed and received final approvals for all Management Plans ("MPs") from Parks Canada ("Parks"), acting in its capacity as regulator of Nahanni National Park Reserve, pertaining to the permit and license to construct the Pioneer Winter Road ("PWR"), which represents Phase 1 of the All-Season Access Road ("ASR") at the Prairie Creek Project ("Prairie Creek" or the "Project"). This approval combined with the territorial approvals received and announced by the Company on September 26, 2022, completes the permitting process for the construction of Phase 1 of the ASR, which represents the first land access to the Project in over 40 years. Currently the site is accessible only on a fly in fly out basis.

Since construction commenced in mid-October 2022, the Company has made significant progress on the PWR with initial construction performed up to kilometer 15. With the Parks approval, the construction timeline can stay on track, with kilometer 17 entering the Nahanni Park boundary. The Company is very pleased with the entire crew from Celtic Engineering and Scouten Engineering and look forward to updating stakeholders on the progress of the road as we continue construction work.

"We have spent the majority of 2022 working very closely with Parks Canada to complete and receive approvals for the Management Plans and are very pleased to receive these final approvals within the expected adjusted time frame," said Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO, NorZinc. "Since the territorial approvals received earlier in October, the Company has been making steady progress on road constructions and these approvals enable the Company to keep construction on schedule as we have been steadily approaching Park's boundary. We are pleased to have worked with Parks Canada so closely on the Management Plans to ensure the upmost stewardship with respect to the sustainable and responsible development of the Prairie Creek Project."

In parallel with ASR Phase 1 MP approvals, the Company has begun working with both territorial and federal regulatory authorities towards completion and approval for Phase 2 of construction for the ASR, which represents the final step to completion of the fully operational year-round access road to the Prairie Creek Project.

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NORZF". NorZinc is focused on developing its 100%-owned high-grade zinc-silver-lead Prairie Creek Project, located in the Northwest Territories.

Cautionary Statement – Forward-Looking Information

