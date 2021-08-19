NorZinc Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
NZC-TSX
NORZF-OTCQB
Vancouver, BC, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, August 18, 2021. A total of 247,689,356 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 43.14% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of a motion to fix the number of directors for election at seven and in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:
Directors
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Outcome
Anita Perry
239,109,692 (99.10%)
2,168,792 (0.90%)
Elected
Gary A. Sugar
239,372,377 (99.21%)
1,906,107 (0.79%)
Elected
Ian R. Ward
239,311,900 (99.18%)
1,966,584 (0.82%)
Elected
John M. Warwick
239,623,814 (99.31%)
1,654,670 (0.69%)
Elected
Rohan Hazelton
238,832,355 (98.99%)
2,446,129 (1.01%)
Elected
Shelley Brown
239,650,685 (99.33%)
1,627,799 (0.67%)
Elected
Stephen Flewelling
239,025,879 (99.07%)
2,252,605 (0.93%)
Elected
The shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors, amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"), Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSU Plan") and Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU Plan"), and the approval of stock option grants in excess of the number of stock options authorized under the Company's existing Option Plan are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on August 18, 2021.
About NorZinc
NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development company trading under the symbol "NZC". NorZinc is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. NorZinc also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.
